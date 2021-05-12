U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is seen in his chambers at the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, U.S. June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was all alone in 2016, when he suggested in a concurrence in Spokeo Inc v. Robins that courts should reframe how they think about plaintiffs’ right to sue under Article III of the Constitution to focus on whether lawsuits seek to vindicate private or public rights.

Five years later, Thomas is no longer alone. His reconceptualization of the Article III inquiry is cropping up with increasing frequency in appellate opinions from federal circuit judges. Just in the last several days, his theory has featured in rulings on Article III standing from the 6th and 11th U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeals.

Judge Kevin Newsom of the 11th Circuit suggested in a lengthy May 6 concurrence in Sierra v. City of Hallandale Beach that Thomas' theory could guide a much-needed course correction for "incoherent" Article III standing doctrine that, in Newsom's view, "has jumped the tracks."

"The rights-based approach moves in the right direction," Newsom wrote last week. "An Article III 'case' exists if, and whenever, the plaintiff has a cause of action – including under any statutory provision authorizing suit in federal court to vindicate the violation of a legal right."

Then on Tuesday, Judge Richard Suhrheinrich noted "a groundswell of support for Justice Thomas' perspective that Article III standing distinguishes between private and public rights" in a footnote in the 6th Circuit's ruling in Thomas v. Toms King (Ohio) LLC. Suhrheinrich said no one in the Toms King case, which involved alleged violations of the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act, had called on the appeals court to reframe the FACTA case under the Thomas theory of standing. But the 6th Circuit judge said the refocusing "deserves further consideration."

Between them, Newsom and Suhrheinrich cited five other post-Spokeo appellate decisions in which judges have mulled Thomas' theory that Article III allows lawsuits arising from a plaintiff's personal rights, including rights conferred by Congress, but does not permit suits to vindicate generalized "public" rights, like, say, the right to clean air or to save endangered wildlife.

Some of the decisions cited by Newsom and Suhrheinrich have been concurrences or dissents. 11th Circuit Judge Adelberto Jordan, for instance, offered a comprehensive justification for the Thomas approach in a dissent from the court's 2020 en banc ruling in Muransky v. Godiva Choclatier Inc. Jordan, like Newsom in last week's Hallandale Beach concurrence, delved deeply into the history of the U.S. Constitution and British common law to conclude that the Supreme Court mistakenly veered in the 1970s – in the era of federal consumer-protection legislation that included a private right to sue – away from standing doctrine that distinguished between public and private rights and toward an inquiry based on the plaintiff's ability to show a concrete injury.

The 11th Circuit majority in the Godiva case said Jordan's discussion was interesting but ultimately irrelevant unless and until the current Supreme Court changes its tests for Article III standing. But the 7th Circuit found a way to incorporate Thomas' rights-based theory into its examination in 2020's Bryant v. Compass Group USA Inc of a plaintiff's Article III standing to enforce her statutory biometric data privacy rights.

"Applying Justice Thomas' rubric," the 7th Circuit said, "we have no trouble concluding that Bryant was asserting a violation of her own rights – her fingerprints, her private information – and that this is enough to show injury-in-fact without further tangible consequences."

The Thomas theory, in other words, is beginning to have not just a theoretical but also a practical effect.

The most intriguing consequence of reframing Article III standing analysis as a matter of plaintiffs' rights would be the potential expansion of class actions for statutory violations.

As you know – and as you can see from all of the decisions I've mentioned – trial and appellate judges spend a lot of time right now thinking about whether plaintiffs alleging statutory violations have established a right to sue by showing they have suffered or are at imminent risk of suffering a concrete harm.

Mere statutory violations are not necessarily sufficient under the Supreme Court's Spokeo ruling, so courts have become preoccupied with parsing plaintiffs' allegations to determine whether they amount to an concrete injury. That exercise, as Newsom said in the 11th Circuit Hallandale Beach concurrence, can be "pretty unsatisfying."

Thomas' theory would end the lower-court consternation over concrete injuries. And the Supreme Court has an opportunity to adopt the new framing in a case this term.

I told you in March about a Supreme Court briefing by the name plaintiff in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez, a Fair Credit Reporting Act class action alleging that the credit reporting agency TransUnion violated statutory procedures in notifying thousands of consumers that they had been falsely flagged as potential terrorists in credit reports. One of the issues before the Supreme Court is whether class members have an Article III right to sue. New York University School of Law professor Samuel Issacharoff, who represents name plaintiff Sergio Ramirez, told the justices that class members easily satisfy standing requirements under Thomas' theory.

In fact, Issacharoff argued, Thomas' framework actually underlies all of the Supreme Court's recent rulings on Article III standing, even though the decisions have been couched as inquiries about whether plaintiffs have suffered or are at imminent risk of suffering a concrete injury. The cases in which the Supreme Court has rejected plaintiffs' standing arguments, Issacharoff said, have involved public rights, not suits in which private plaintiffs are prosecuting personal rights granted by Congress.

Thomas' theory, according to Issacharoff, would only require the Supreme Court to look differently at its Article III precedent, not to renounce it.

Justice Neil Gorsuch signed onto a Thomas concurrence on Article III standing last year in Thole v. U.S. Bank NA. It's going to be interesting to see, given the lower-court endorsements of the theory, if other justices join in when the court decides TransUnion.

