Signage is seen outside of the law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kirkland & Ellis is growing its government, regulatory and internal investigations practice this week with a veteran of Capitol Hill and the Obama White House.

Allison Murphy joins the firm as a partner in Washington, D.C., Kirkland said Tuesday. The firm said Murphy "has managed congressional investigations from all angles" including most recently as chief oversight counsel for the majority on the U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

During the Obama administration, Murphy worked in the Senate as counsel for the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, served a short stint as an associate White House counsel, and then spent nearly three years as an attorney advisor for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's Division of Enforcement.

She sat out government service for most of the Trump era, working as counsel for Protect Democracy, a nonprofit advocating for democratic institutions and the rule of law, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Murphy arrives at the firm about six months after Reginald Brown joined Kirkland's government, regulatory and internal investigations practice with three partners from Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, where Brown chaired the firm's congressional investigations and financial institutions groups and helped lead its crisis management and strategic response group.

“We are committed to being the law firm of choice for clients facing high stakes hearings and congressional investigations, and we have one of the most experienced teams in Washington for significant inquiries and hearings,” Brown said in a statement.

Murphy is also a WilmerHale alum, having practiced as an associate there in the late 2000s.

“When I worked with Allison at the White House I admired her strong work ethic and stellar problem-solving skills,” Kirkland D.C. partner and former Obama White House counsel Neil Eggleston said in a statement. “Her unique government experience makes her a perfect addition to Kirkland.”

Chicago-founded Kirkland, the world's highest-grossing law firm, now lists almost 250 lawyers based at least partly in Washington.

