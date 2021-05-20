Signage is seen outside of the law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

One month after launching in Austin, Kirkland & Ellis is expanding its private equity offerings there with the addition of a senior dealmaker from Baker Botts.

John Kaercher is joining Kirkland as a partner after serving as a co-chair of Baker Botts' private equity pillar, his new firm announced Thursday.

In addition to advising a range of energy and technology-focused clients, he represented television network Starz when it was bought by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp in a $4.4 billion cash-and-stock deal in 2016. He also represented NASCAR Holdings Inc in its $2 billion acquisition of International Speedway Corp in 2019.

"There’s no brand better than Kirkland for private equity," said Kaercher, who described the Chicago-founded firm as the only one that could have convinced him to leave Baker Botts.

Kaercher noted he won't be alone at Kirkland when it comes to Baker Botts alums. In March, Kirkland announced it had hired another Baker Botts partner, Rachael Lichman, who specializes in debt finance, for its Houston office.

Kirkland has been working to solidify its already-strong hold in Texas. The firm opened in Austin last month with 10 attorneys, four of whom were dealmaking partners who relocated there. A spokeswoman for the firm said there are now around 30 attorneys working out of its new Austin office.

The Lone Star State has grown in importance to Kirkland since it first arrived there in 2014 to capitalize on energy sector deals. Kirkland's Texas ranks now include nearly 300 lawyers between its original Houston office, the Dallas location that opened in 2018, and Austin.

Kirkland isn't the only law firm making moves in Texas. Florida-based Holland & Knight's pending merger with Thompson & Knight would bolster the firm's presence in Texas. Philadelphia's Duane Morris in February announced that it would open its third Texas office in Dallas with a four-lawyer team from Barnes & Thornburg.

