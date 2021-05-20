A view of the Pennsylvania State house from the State Street bridge in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Jason Richey, a K&L Gates partner in Pittsburgh with a focus on high-stakes construction and energy industry disputes, announced Thursday that he's running for the Pennsylvania governor's seat as a Republican in 2022.

Richey, a native of Aliquippa in western Pennsylvania, said a key motivator for his run was the state's economy and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic under current Democratic Governor Tom Wolf.

“There was no objective criteria to what they were doing. They were just sort of making it up as they went,” he said of Wolf's approach to shutdowns during the crisis.

Richey, who joined K&L Gates in 1996 and became a partner in 2005, handles construction and engineering industry litigation, commercial and energy disputes and state and local governmental issues. The Pittsburgh-founded law firm had more than 1,600 lawyers and average equity partner profits of $1.15 million in 2020, according to Am Law 100 rankings published this month.

Much of Richey’s political platform emphasizes the need for an economic turnaround and parallels current national Republican themes such as calls for less governmental interference, election integrity, and increased police funding.

He said K&L Gates was extremely supportive when he told the firm of his political ambitions. Although he's already taking donations, Richey said he hasn’t had conversations with the firm's leadership about donating to his campaign.

“We have at K&L Gates a long history of public service and trying to do the right thing,” said Richey. He noted that a big part of his practice at K&L Gates involves executing bid protests, which can take the form of challenges to government contracts when there is suspicion of corruption, bias or an improper award. He says his work in this practice area makes him an “expert on state government.”

“I've been able to do this in about 40 different states, and then in their capitals, and met with their people. In the course of so doing, I have seen a lot of things in other states that are very effective and very successful. And I've also seen a lot of things that we wouldn't want to do, or that were bad practices,” Richey said of the government contracting process.

He is likely to face a significant challenge from Trump-backed Republican Lou Barletta, who also joined the race this week. Barletta is the former mayor of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, and was a U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania's 11th congressional district from 2011 to 2019.

Richey isn’t the first K&L Gates partner to run for governor. Former U.S. Attorney General Dick Thornburgh served as Pennsylvania's Republican governor from 1979 to 1987.

