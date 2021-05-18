Eastman Kodak Co apparently believes in the adage that the best defense is a strong offense.

On Monday, the company disclosed in a filing at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that New York Attorney General Letitia James has threatened to sue Kodak for allegedly violating New York’s Martin Act. James’ case, according to Kodak, will allege that Kodak CEO James Continenza engaged in insider trading last June when he purchased about 47,000 Kodak shares as the company was discussing a prospective loan from the federal government to develop COVID-fighting pharmaceuticals.

In a public statement about the still-unfiled suit, Kodak attacked the AG’s theory as “unprecedented and novel.” James, according to the company, is attempting to use the Martin Act – which has long been interpreted as a so-called strict liability securities law that does not require proof of fraudulent intent – to expand the very notion of insider trading.

“The threatened litigation would not be supported by legal precedent,” Kodak insisted.

Can that hyper-aggressive defense actually work?

Before I dig into what I think Kodak’s legal argument will be, you should know that the Martin Act gives New York AGs broad and deep power to investigate and police securities transactions. Starting about 20 years ago during Eliot Spitzer’s tenure, state AGs have used that power in increasingly creative ways. Spitzer launched a long-running war with AIG and its onetime chair Hank Greenberg. Andrew Cuomo sued Bank of America over its acquisition of Merrill Lynch. Eric Schneiderman waged an “Insider Trading 2.0” campaign against Wall Street players with early access to market-moving information. In 2018, the AG’s office used the Martin Act to go after Exxon Mobil Corp alleging that it deceived investors about the impact of climate change regulation. (Exxon defeated the AG’s claims in a 2019 bench trial.)

You get the idea: New York AGs are not afraid of bringing novel cases under the Martin Act.

That said, AGs have seldom used the Martin Act to allege insider trading. I was able to find only two reported decisions involving Martin Act insider trading claims, People v. Florentino from back in the early 1980s and People v. Napolitano, a 2001 appellate ruling. In both of those cases, New York asserted that the defendants had acted with fraudulent intent, or scienter, when they traded with inside information.

But, according to Kodak, AG James does not intend to claim that CEO Continenza intended to commit fraud. (The AG’s press office declined to comment in response to my email query about its prospective Kodak suit or Kodak’s apparent defense.)

Case law interpreting the Martin Act, remember, holds that the law generally imposes strict liability. So here’s where Kodak’s defense could get interesting. Insider trading is based on the idea that corporate insiders’ fiduciary duties preclude them from using confidential information to their own advantage (and the corresponding disadvantage of other shareholders). Under federal law, insider trading requires proof of a breach of fiduciary duty (or a duty of confidentiality).

I suspect that Kodak plans to argue that to establish a breach of duty, the AG must show fraudulent intent. In other words, the AG must still meet the high bar of scienter, despite the Martin Act’s lower strict-liability standard

Delaware made clear in 2004’s In re Oracle Corp Derivative Litigation that strict liability or even negligence can’t be the basis of insider trading allegations. Then-Vice Chancellor Leo Strine dismissed shareholders’ breach-of-duty claims against two Oracle board members, holding that they had not established scienter.

“The adoption of what can only be seen as a strict liability or negligence-based liability regime to govern insider trading would inhibit legitimate conduct and is unnecessary in light of the strong federal regulatory regime that addresses wrongful and knowing insider trading,” Strine wrote.

Oracle was a shareholder case, not an enforcement action by a state regulator. And Kodak is a New Jersey-incorporated company headquartered in New York, so Delaware law isn’t binding. But if the N.Y. AG does, in fact, sue the company for insider trading without alleging fraudulent intent, it’s a very good bet that Kodak will cite Strine’s conclusion that it’s bad policy to subject corporate insiders “to an enforcement regime that provides them with no predictable basis for determining when it is safe to trade.”

Can New York’s AG ward off that potential problem by alleging fraudulent intent? Not credibly, according to Kodak’s public statement.

The CEO bought the 47,000 shares in a pre-set trading window after the transaction was approved by the company’s general counsel. He didn’t possess material inside information at the time, according to the company, presumably because the government loan was not a sure thing. Continenza didn’t sell any shares and realized no profit when, a month after his purchase, Kodak’s share price shot up on news of preliminary approval of $765 million federal loan. (The government subsequently halted the loan approval process amid the trading frenzy.)

Kodak defense lawyers from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld investigated Continenza’s trades, among other conduct by Kodak executives and board members, last year on behalf of a special committee of independent board members. The law firm, as I reported in September, concluded Continenza’s stock purchase was not insider trading.

As of Tuesday afternoon, AG James still had not filed the lawsuit Kodak said she had threatened. If and when she does, get ready for a brawl over fraudulent intent.

