A rental property manager in Tennessee has sued to block a U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule requiring notice be given to delinquent residential renters about a nationwide eviction ban, saying it runs counter to rulings finding the ban invalid.

The Property Management Connection (PMC) and others filed the lawsuit in Nashville federal court on Monday, the same day the rule took effect, which requires debt collectors working for landlords to tell renters they may be eligible for relief under an eviction moratorium the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. The landlord argued that such notices would be untrue, since the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has found the moratorium unenforceable.

A representative for the CFPB declined to comment on Tuesday.

Caleb Kruckenberg, an attorney at the conservative legal group New Civil Liberties Alliance who represents the plaintiffs, said in a statement that the CFPB's "rushed and sloppy rule is just a political statement masquerading as the law."

The CFPB issued the rule in April requiring debt collectors, including attorneys for landlords who file eviction cases, to give renters notice of their potential eligibility for relief under the eviction moratorium. Failure to do so violates the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, the agency said.

The CDC has extended the moratorium, which was first announced last year, to June 30. About 9 million households in the U.S. were behind on their rent as of December, according to estimates based on U.S. Census Bureau surveys.

Landlords, many of them represented by conservative legal groups, have challenged the ban in federal court, winning rulings from district courts in Ohio, Texas and Tennessee holding the ban unenforceable. Courts have so far stopped short of blocking the CDC from enforcing the moratorium.

The CDC has challenged the Texas ruling in the 5th Circuit, where the case is still pending, and the ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Mark Norris of Memphis, Tennessee in the 6th Circuit. The court denied the agency's motion to stay Norris' decision in late March.

The 6th Circuit found the agency is unlikely to win its appeal, saying that the CDC had overstepped its authority by issuing the ban. The case is still pending and parties have yet to file their briefs on the merits.

In their lawsuit filed on Monday, PMC, Louisiana-based real estate attorney Gordon Schoeffler and landlord trade group the National Association of Residential Property Managers argue that the CFPB rule requires them to flout the 6th Circuit's holding.

They argue that because the 6th Circuit has said the CDC lacked authority to issue the ban, renters in the Circuit are not eligible for relief, meaning debt collectors who follow the CFPB rule would be misleading them and violating the FDCPA.

They also argue that the rule violates the First Amendment by requiring them to make untrue statements. The plaintiffs seek a temporary restraining order banning the CFPB from enforcing the rule.

The case is The Property Management Connection LLC et al. v. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau et al., U.S. District Court, Middle District of Tennessee, No. 21-cv-00359.

For the plaintiffs: John Vecchione and Caleb Kruckenberg of the New Civil Liberties Alliance

