Latham & Watkins is touting the addition of a "market-leading" specialist in matters involving the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) in the firm's Washington, D.C., office.

The firm announced Tuesday that Damara Chambers, a former partner at Vinson & Elkins, has joined the firm's white-collar defense and investigations groups, as well as its U.S. national security and export controls, sanctions and customs practice, as a partner.

Chambers helped lead Vinson & Elkins’ national security and international trade practice for about two years after joining the firm in May 2019 from Covington & Burling, where she was an of counsel, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Among her past clients, she represented Takata before CFIUS and the U.S. State Department in a $1.6 billion bankruptcy sale and represented China National Offshore Oil Corporation Ltd. (CNOOC) in multi-billion dollar investments in properties held by Chesapeake Energy, according to her former firm's website.

Chambers said the need for advice related to navigating CFIUS and trade controls has never been greater. In 2018 Congress expanded the reach of CFIUS when it passed the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act of 2018 (FIRRMA).

“Those changes were really bipartisan changes that were put in place starting in the Obama administration and went through the Trump administration. I think there's a lot of agreement around the focus that needs to be placed on reviewing national security issues in connection with foreign direct investment in the United States,” Chambers said.

Vinson & Elkins did not immediately respond to requests for comment on her departure.

