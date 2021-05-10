A sheet of United States one dollar bills is seen on a light table during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS POLITICS) - GM1EABF08W801

A Monday report from Thomson Reuters Peer Monitor Index shows mixed results for law firms in the first quarter of 2021 - demand is stabilizing and rates are rising, but costs that dropped drastically because of the coronavirus pandemic could be coming back soon.

PMI, which is part of the same parent company as Reuters, found that at the 160-or-so firms it tracks, rates rose an average of 4.7% between Q1 2020 and Q1 2021. Overhead expenses fell an average of 8.5% year-over-year, boosting profits, while direct expenses - payments to workers - rose 0.7%.

Much of the expense savings stemmed from the shift to remote work. PMI found office costs dipped a staggering 37.2% between Q1 2020 and Q1 2021. But as U.S. vaccination rates rise and COVID-19 case numbers fall, law firms including Reed Smith and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton have said they plan to return to in-person office work this year.

Recruiting costs, which fell 43.4% at PMI firms between Q1 2020 and Q1 2021, may be rising, too. Major law firms began offering associates special bonuses in the spring to retain existing talent, and some firms offered six-figure signing bonuses to lure laterals, as M&A deal volume soared. PMI found demand for M&A legal services was up 7.8% year-over-year in Q1 2021.

Demand for legal services overall dropped 1% year-over-year, PMI found, with litigation, real estate and patent prosecution practices particularly hard hit. Productivity dipped but just slightly, by 0.6%.

Demand dropped year-over-year in Q3 and Q4 2020, too, PMI reports found. But decreased expenses helped boost average profits per equity partner at PMI firms by 11.5% from Q4 2019 to Q4 2020.

"While some of the data remains mixed, most signs point to a large law market that is moving towards more normal levels of activity," said Mike Abbott, vice president of market insights and thought leadership at Thomson Reuters, in a statement.

Strategies U.S. law firms used to cope with the onset of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, "such as expanding flexible working arrangements, supporting higher rates and reducing costs," have placed firms in a good position, Abbott said.

Big Law braced for the worst when economic shutdowns began last spring. As courts closed and deals took a back seat, dozens of firms adopted austerity measures such as pay cuts, hiring freezes and, in some cases, layoffs.

Demand for lawyers neared pre-pandemic levels in Q1 2021, PMI found, but demand for non-lawyers - who bore the brunt of pandemic related layoffs - continued to decline.

The latest monthly jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday showed the legal sector added about 3,800 jobs between March and April. But the sector lost a net 32,600 jobs between February 2020, the month before COVID-19 prompted shutdowns, and April 2021, the data shows.

