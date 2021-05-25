Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Legal Lawsuit says Goldberg Segalla leaked adversary’s info in data-breach case

David Thomas
2 minute read

500 Pearl Street is seen in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A fashion model is suing Goldberg Segalla for allegedly leaking her personal information on PACER in a data-breach case she brought against her former modeling agency.

In an eight-page complaint filed Monday in New York County Supreme Court, plaintiff Stephanie Hoffman said her personal information was disclosed to the public twice by the firm, which represents her ex-employer.

The first filing was made on Dec. 3, when Goldberg Segalla disclosed her Social Security number, birth data, passport information and other personal data without redactions in Manhattan federal court, the lawsuit alleged.

U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain sealed the filing on Dec. 3, but later that day Goldberg Segalla re-filed the exhibit and only partially redacted her Social Security number and birth date, according to Hoffman's suit.

Goldberg Segalla's filing sat like that, with Hoffman's information only partially redacted, until Jan. 29, when the firm asked the court to seal that exhibit as well, the lawsuit alleged.

As a result of the law firm's negligence, Hoffman said she "has been placed at an imminent, immediate, and continuing increased risk of harm from fraud and identity theft."

Hoffman said third-party credit institutions and prospective employers have told her that "her Social Security number is being used for fraudulent criminal activity."

The alleged disclosure occurred in the context of an ongoing, proposed class action lawsuit Hoffman is waging against Major Model Management Inc, Goldberg Segalla's client.

Hoffman alleged that MMMI collected personal information from the models they contracted with but failed to adhere to state laws, industry standards and best practices in keeping that data secure.

MMMI is seeking to dismiss Hoffman's lawsuit, arguing in a Feb. 4 filing that she either waived her claims in her contract with the agency, or that state law does not apply in this instance. Swain has yet to rule on MMMI's motion.

Hoffman retained her attorneys from the MMMI data breach litigation – Steven Blau and Shelly Leonard of Blau Leonard Law Group – for the Goldberg Segalla suit. Neither they nor a representative for Goldberg Segalla responded to requests for comment.

The case is Hoffman v. Goldberg Segalla LLP, New York County Supreme Court, Index No. Unassigned

For Stephanie Hoffman: Steven Blau and Shelly Leonard of Blau Leonard Law Group.

David ThomasDavid Thomas reports on the business of law, including law firm strategy, hiring, mergers and litigation. He is based out of Chicago. He can be reached at d.thomas@thomsonreuters.com and on Twitter @DaveThomas5150.

