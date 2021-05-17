REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Linklaters has tapped two cybersecurity and privacy lawyers from Prudential Financial Inc for a new U.S. data solutions, cyber and privacy practice.

Erez Liebermann and Andrew Pak, both previously federal prosecutors, are joining Linklaters' new practice in New York as partner and counsel, respectively, the firm said Monday.

Linklaters and other leading London-based firms have been aggressively looking to expand in the United States, with Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Clyde & Co opening new offices since 2020.

Linklaters has nearly 2,900 lawyers across 31 offices in 21 countries, according to its website. It has about 130 lawyers in the United States, based in Washington, D.C., and New York.

The new U.S. data practice group, which expands Linklaters' global technology, media, telecommunications and intellectual property practice, compliments a "truly global data and cyber offering" with more than 100 lawyers in Asia, Europe and the U.S., the firm said.

The global component was part of what attracted the lawyers to the firm, said Liebermann, who will co-chair the practice.

"With cyber and data and privacy really knowing no legal boundaries and no geographic boundaries, you need to have a global practice," he said. "By adding this third step of the stool, we're creating that practice so that clients can feel that around the world."

Law firms have been actively bulking up their privacy and cybersecurity offerings, including with new hires for practice leadership and other roles. Several have pointed to high demand for such expertise amid increased cyberattacks and new privacy laws and regulations, which Linklaters also cited in its announcement.

"The launch of our U.S. data, cyber and privacy group could not be more timely," Thomas McGrath, U.S. global practice head, said in a statement. "This is an area that is seeing a massive expansion in legislative and enforcement activity."

The firm tapped McGrath to take the reins as its new U.S. leader last month. He said at the time that he is interested in growing the firm's U.S. team with lateral hires.

The group hasn't yet named another co-chair named to work alongside Liebermann, who said the firm is looking to grow the U.S. practice.

At Prudential, Liebermann was chief counsel for cybersecurity and privacy and Pak was vice president and corporate counsel for cybersecurity and privacy.

"We wish Erez and Andrew well in their new venture," a Prudential representative said in an email.

Prior to joining Prudential, Liebermann held positions in the Justice Department including deputy chief of the criminal division at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey and chief of the computer hacking and intellectual property section.

The pair said their in-house experience and technical expertise helps them relate to and communicate with clients.

Their experience dealing with corporate executives as well as people on the more technical side of organizations allows them to "bridge the gap between the board room and say, the security function of the organization," Pak said.

