The U.S. Labor Department has stepped out of its lane by demanding documents related to “Project Chestnut,” MetLife’s post-2017 outreach program for pensioners who never sought payment under annuities their employers had purchased for them, the company’s lawyers told a federal court in Manhattan.

The Labor Department’s jurisdiction to investigate ERISA violations ended “at precisely that moment in time” when the pension-plan sponsors fulfilled their ERISA responsibilities by purchasing their Group Annuity Contracts from MetLife, Maeve O’Connor of Debevoise & Plimpton wrote in opposition to a January subpoena.

“Documents concerning an insurance matter over which the (Department of Labor) has no jurisdiction cannot possibly help the DOL assess potential ERISA violations,” O’Connor wrote.

In a separate statement issued Wednesday, MetLife emphasized that it has been cooperating with the department for nearly two years and would still prefer to resolve the matter “consensually.”

“Our goal remains as it has always been – to locate and pay everyone who is owed an annuity,” the statement said.

Senior Labor Department Trial Attorney Alexander Kondo, who filed the petition to enforce the January subpoena in March, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The dispute stems from MetLife’s 2017 announcement of material changes to its Pension Risk Transfer business, which acquires assets of employer pension plans and converts them into Group Annuity Contracts (GACs).

For decades, MetLife simply mailed letters to annuitants as they turned age 65 and 70.5. If they did not respond, the company presumed they had died or could not be found, and converted the annuity from a reserved liability to an asset.

In 2017, MetLife self-reported that its notification procedures were “an operational failure that never should have happened.” In its 2017 year-end financial statement, the company reported that it had put more than $500 million back into reserves.

MetLife agreed to pay the New York State Department of Financial Services a $19.5 million penalty in January 2019, and to beef up its procedures for finding and paying lost and unresponsive annuitants.

It reached a separate $10 million settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in December 2019.

Meanwhile, in April 2019, the Labor Department’s Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA) began investigating whether MetLife’s earlier approach amounted to a violation of ERISA by the company or the former plan sponsors.

MetLife provided a short description of its remedial outreach program – Project Chestnut – as part of its voluntary response an earlier EBSA subpoena, but balked at the January demand for 10 categories of documents and communications related to the project.

In Tuesday’s filing, MetLife said that guidance issued by the Labor Department, the IRS and the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corp all establish that GACs are insurance products and not ERISA obligations.

MetLife also said any information about its post-2017 efforts could not establish ERISA violations by the plan sponsors, most of whom purchased their GACs in 1990 or earlier, and all of whom had to go through PBGC review to do so.

“Although MetLife does not relish this dispute,” O’Connor told the court, “its objections to the 2021 Subpoena are supported by extensive authority — including the DOL’s own guidance — confirming that the information sought is outside the DOL’s jurisdiction.”

The case is Martin Walsh, Secretary of Labor v. MetLife Inc., U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York No. 21-mc-0381.

For the Secretary of Labor: Alexander Kondo, U.S. Labor Department

For MetLife: Maeve O'Connor, Matthew Sorensen, and Michael Gramer of Debevoise & Plimpton

