Minnesota has resolved a lawsuit by two Minnesota churches challenging the state's restrictions on the size of indoor services meant to stop the spread of COVID-19, agreeing that any future restrictions would treat churches no differently from stores or entertainment venues, the plaintiffs announced Thursday.

The settlement comes after U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright in Minnesota denied the state's motion to dismiss the plaintiffs' claims in March, finding it was unclear whether churches were being treated less favorably than other venues in the state.

"All Minnesotans should be encouraged that their religious freedoms are protected by the U.S. Constitution and that there is no 'pandemic exception' to the First Amendment allowing our state officials to prevent them from assembling and worshipping free of discriminatory and irrational restrictions," James Dickey of the Upper Midwest Law Center, lead lawyer for the plaintiffs, said in a statement.

The office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wright in March dismissed claims in the same lawsuit by small businesses, finding the state's COVID restrictions did not amount to an unconstitutional taking. The businesses are appealing that order.

The lawsuit was filed last May by two St. Paul churches, the Living Word Christian Center and Northland Baptist Church of St. Paul, along with Northland's pastor, John Bruski and several small businesses including an indoor recreation facility and a hair salon.

They challenged a series of executive orders by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz aimed at limiting the spread of COVID.

The most recent amended complaint in the case focuses on an order issued last June, since lifted, which limited worship services to 50% of the buildings' capacity, with a 250-person maximum. Those limits also applied to some businesses, including cosmetology.

The religious plaintiffs alleged that the restrictions violated their First Amendment rights to freely exercise their religion and freedom of assembly, while the business plaintiffs alleged that they were an unconstitutional taking. All of the plaintiffs claimed that the restrictions violated their equal protection rights, since certain "critical" businesses and others were allowed to operate under different rules.

The judge dismissed the plaintiffs' equal protection claims, finding the plaintiffs had not shown that they were similarly situated to businesses that were treated differently.

However, Wright said that the religious plaintiffs' freedom of religion and assembly claims survived because rules with an unequal impact on religion are subject to strict scrutiny, and there was "uncertainty as to whether religious services are receiving disfavored treatment in relation to comparable secular activities."

Thursday's settlement follows a string of victories for churches around the country challenging COVID restrictions, including several at the U.S. Supreme Court.

The case is Northland Baptist Church of St. Paul, Minnesota et al v. Walz et al, U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, No. 20-cv-01100.

For plaintiffs: James Dickey of the Upper Midwest Law Center

For the state: Solicitor General Liz Kramer

