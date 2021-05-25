A Missouri man suing Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc alleging that he suffered long-term injuries as a result of a hip implant made by the company must turn over data from his Fitbit fitness tracking device following surgery to remove the implant, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge John Ross in the Eastern District of Missouri ruled Monday that the data from the device, which tracks number of steps, heart rate and sleep, was potentially relevant to whether or not plaintiff Guan Hollins suffered the injuries he alleges.

The judge noted that there was "surprisingly little precedent on this issue given the ubiquitous presence of wearable devices," but that at least one court, the Eastern District of Texas, has recognized that fitness tracker data could be relevant if it shows strenuous activity inconsistent with claimed disability.

Amy Collignon Gunn of The Simon Law Firm, a lawyer for Hollins, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did Biomet or its attorney Tom Joensen of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath.

Hollins alleged in his 2015 lawsuit that he began experiencing pain and loss of mobility after receiving a Biomet hip implant in 2007, ultimately requiring the device to be removed in 2015. He said he continued to suffer pain and limited mobility after that surgery.

Biomet, during discovery, sought data from Hollins' Fitbit. Hollins opposed the request, calling it unduly broad and burdensome.

Hollins also said Fitbit data was potentially unreliable, and that he never claimed he could not engage in any ordinary activities or short walks, making the relevance of the data limited.

Ross on Monday rejected those arguments, saying the data should be turned over in light of the "extremely low burden of production."

"Hollins broadly alleges that he suffers long-term pain and lack of physical mobility due to the allegedly defective hip implant," the judge wrote. "Hollins’ supposed ability to walk or jog short distances without discomfort does not render the Fitbit data completely irrelevant, as the data could reveal that Hollins is walking or jogging substantial distances."

The judge said the supposed unreliability of the Fitbit data went to its weight, not to its discoverability.

Hollins' case is one of several similar lawsuits over Biomet hip implants consolidated before Ross.

The case is Bartis v. Biomet Inc, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, No. 13-cv-00657.

For Hollins: Amy Collignon Gunn of The Simon Law Firm

For Zimmer Biomet: Tom Joensen of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

