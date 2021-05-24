Jodie Shihadeh, a Brooklyn-based entertainment lawyer whose music industry clients have included J White Did It, a producer and songwriter who has worked with Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, has opened a new boutique entertainment firm.

Shihadeh spent the last decade working as a managing attorney and partner with Doug Davis, a Grammy-winning producer and music industry entrepreneur who doubles as an entertainment lawyer. She said opening her own firm, Shihadeh Law, will allow her to focus more closely on her clients.

In addition to J White Did It, for whom she closed a worldwide deal with Sony Music Publishing in March, Shihadeh also represents producer and songwriter Roy Lenzo, who worked with Lil Nas X on the hit song “Montero,” and songwriter Paul Phamous, who has worked with Dua Lipa and Nick Jonas.

She said the pandemic boosted demand for her practice, and even though the virus seems to be slowing, clients' needs are not.

“There was a very noticeable increase in dealmaking and that, fortunately, has continued," Shihadeh said. “With touring hopefully making a comeback in the second half of this year, I do anticipate the deal level to continue to be very busy and active.”

Shihadeh said she's bringing most of her current clients from The Davis Firm over to her new firm, and aims to grow the firm's focus to include film and TV as well as music. To do that, she said she's hoping to hire as many as 15 attorneys, adding that she will emphasize diverse hires.

A representative from The Davis Firm wasn't immediately available to comment.

Shihadeh said she is planning to move her practice to Los Angeles, where most of her clients are, later this year.

