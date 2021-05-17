The seal of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to provide good cause to hold remote hearings, rejecting a Manhattan restaurant’s request for the agency to reevaluate its position.

The board on Friday upheld an administrative law judge's order directing a compliance hearing to be held via Zoom in the case involving Sparks Steak House, which the NLRB had previously said unlawfully fired three dozen unionized workers who had gone on strike.

The board said the ALJ had not abused his discretion by requiring a remote hearing despite the evolving state of the pandemic, widespread availability of vaccines, and the fact that many other courts have returned to in-person proceedings.

"We cannot say that conditions have improved so much, whether in New York or elsewhere, as to mandate a return to in-person hearings," the NLRB said.

Lawyers at Freeborn & Peters who represent Sparks, which is operated by Michael Cetta Inc, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the United Food and Commercial Workers union, which represents Sparks employees, and its lawyers at Simon & Milner.

In 2014, 36 Sparks waiters and bartenders went on strike to protest the lack of progress in contract talks between the UFCW and the restaurant, according to filings in the case.

Sparks managers accused the strikers of picket-line violence and intimidation and refused to allow them to return to work when they ended the strike after nine days. The restaurant hired other workers to replace them, according to board filings.

In 2018, the board agreed with an ALJ that Sparks had violated the National Labor Relations Act by replacing the striking workers and refusing to allow them to return to work. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit upheld that decision the following year.

The NLRB general counsel last July initiated compliance proceedings, claiming Sparks had failed to reinstate all of the fired workers and owed more backpay than it had paid out to them.

Last month, ALJ Kenneth Chu in New York scheduled a videoconference hearing for May 10, saying the pandemic presented "compelling circumstances" to avoid in-person proceedings. Chu also appointed a board staff lawyer as a "courtroom deputy" to assist in operating the videoconference.

Sparks appealed to the board, arguing that the agency should reevaluate whether in-person hearings remained appropriate. Sparks' lawyers in an April brief said Chu's decision "would set a dangerous precedent to automatically default to remote hearings ... based on outdated information."

The restaurant also claimed the courtroom deputy program created an appearance of impropriety because the lawyers who participate work with those prosecuting board cases.

The board on Friday disagreed on both counts. The risks presented by the pandemic are still present, the board said, so it was not unreasonable for Chu to require remote proceedings.

The NLRB also said the courtroom deputy program is proper because it involves Washington D.C.-based staffers who do not work directly with the general counsel's office. And lawyers appointed as deputies are automatically recused from later working on those cases, the board said.

The case is Michael Cetta Inc, National Labor Relations Board, No. 02-CA-142626.

For Sparks: Kathryn Lundy and Marc Zimmerman of Freeborn & Peters

For the union: Martin Milner of Simon & Milner

For the general counsel: Allen Rose

