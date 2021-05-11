A general view of the city of Chicago, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young (UNITED STATES - Tags: CITYSCAPE SOCIETY)

Nearly a year after Northwestern Pritzker School of Law lost its dean to a role within the broader university, it has found a successor: Hari Osofsky, an energy transition and climate change scholar who is currently dean of Penn State Law.

Osofsky starts at Northwestern on Aug. 1, the Chicago-based law school announced Tuesday. She'll take the reins at a challenging time to lead any law school, after the coronavirus pandemic sparked campus shutdowns in 2020 and created a turbulent job market for junior lawyers.

"My approach as a new leader will really be to spend some time getting to know the Northwestern Pritzker law community," Osofsky said Tuesday. "Hearing where they think things are going well and where they think there's progress that needs to happen, and then working collaboratively with them to develop how we move forward."

Northwestern's previous law dean, Kimberly Yuracko, stepped down last summer after less than two years in that role and became Northwestern's associate provost for academic projects. The law school's vice dean, James Speta, was named as her interim successor.

Northwestern's law school highlighted Osofsky's experience building legal education initiatives focused on mentoring, technology, innovation and diversity in its announcement Tuesday.

Osofsky said Northwestern attracted her because the law school "has such a long and proud history of interdisciplinarity" – working with studies across the university.

At Penn State, Osofsky served as dean of both Penn State Law in University Park and the Penn State School of International Affairs.

Before that, she was a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School and at the Washington and Lee University School of Law in Virginia. She is a graduate of Yale Law School.

A representative for Penn State Law did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

