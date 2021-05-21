A gavel and a block is pictured at the George Glazer Gallery antique store in this illustration picture taken in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Illustration/File Photo

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said an arbitration agreement between a traveling nurse and the staffing agency that employed her applied to a proposed wage-and-hour class action against a California hospital where she worked, even though it was not a party to the pact.

Plaintiff Isabelle Franklin's claims against Community Regional Medical Center (CRMC) in Fresno are “intimately founded in and intertwined with" her employment contract with the staffing firm, and she cannot sidestep arbitration simply by suing the hospital rather than her employer, a three-judge 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel unanimously ruled.

CRMC and its lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw did not immediately have any comment. Franklin's lawyer, David Leimbach of Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky, did not respond to a request for comment.

Franklin was employed by United Staffing Solutions Inc (USSI), and signed an agreement requiring her to arbitrate any employment-related disputes with the company, according to filings in the case.

When USSI assigned Franklin to work at CRMC in 2017, she signed a separate agreement with United agreeing to arbitrate any disputes that arose during the assignment.

CRMC, which was not a party to either agreement, contracted with a managed service provider which in turn sourced nursing staff from USSI.

Franklin worked at CRMC for about a month, and in 2019 filed a proposed class action accusing the hospital of requiring nurses to work during unpaid meal breaks and when they were not clocked in, and of failing to reimburse her for work-related expenses in violation of federal and California law.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sheila Oberto in Fresno sent the case to arbitration in 2019, agreeing with CRMC that Franklin's arbitration agreement with USSI applied to the lawsuit because her claims were directly covered by the contract.

Franklin appealed, arguing that because her claims arose out of California and federal laws and not out of her employment agreement, the arbitration pact did not apply to claims against the hospital.

But the 9th Circuit on Friday said that had no bearing on whether Franklin's claims were "intertwined" with her employment contract. Franklin's employment with USSI is central to her claims, and the staffing firm was responsible for reviewing her timekeeping records and raising any discrepancies with the hospital, the court said.

"Although Franklin omits any mention of USSI from her complaint, the substance of her claims is rooted in her employment relationship with USSI, which is governed by the arbitration agreement," Circuit Judge Mark J. Bennett wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judges Clifford Wallace and Carlos Bea.

The case is Franklin v. Community Regional Medical Center, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-17570.

For Franklin: David Leimbach of Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky

For the hospital: Andrew Paley of Seyfarth Shaw

