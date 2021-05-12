The The New York State Senate Chamber sits mostly empty during a budget session in the New York State Capitol, in Albany, New York, U.S., March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

The New York State Senate voted Wednesday to scrap a rule that requires lawyers who practice in New York but live elsewhere to keep a physical office in the state, advancing a bill that has big implications for attorneys looking to stay remote after the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill – which would repeal section 470 of New York's judiciary law – now goes to the state's assembly for consideration.

Since the coronavirus pandemic sparked U.S. economic shutdowns last spring, New York lawyers have handled everything from deals to trials via video calls from home – and sometimes out-of-state.

As U.S. vaccination rates rise and COVID-19 cases fall, firms are now grappling with how to bring lawyers back to the office.

Some firms, including Reed Smith and Sheppard Mullin, are urging lawyers to start coming back by the end of this summer. Most are being flexible, for now at least, by encouraging rather than requiring lawyers to return and hinting that some aspects of remote work are here to stay.

Many law firms saw revenues grow or at least hold steady in 2020 despite the pandemic, showing lawyers can be productive from home. Continued remote work could cut costs by reducing real estate and staffing needs. It could also give a recruiting edge.

Legal industry groups including the New York State Bar Association and the New York City Bar have publicly backed efforts to repeal section 470, calling it outdated. It was enacted in 1909.

"In our rapidly modernizing legal world, the profession has adapted with electronic filing of documents in the courts, virtual conferences and court proceedings, along with already established standards for perfecting service," NYSBA President Scott Karson said in a statement on Wednesday. "Our laws must continue to adapt with the times too."

Nearly a quarter of NYSBA members reside or practice outside the state of New York, according to the group's website.

