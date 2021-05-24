Latham & Watkins and Goodwin Procter are supporting private equity firm Bregal Sagemount’s $130 million investment in Printful Inc, which lifted the printing and warehousing company’s valuation above $1 billion.

Printful said on Monday that the new investment makes it the first privately owned company with Latvian roots to reach unicorn status, a term that refers to private companies worth more than $1 billion.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based enterprise is working with a Latham corporate deal team led by partner Steve Ranere.

Founded in 2013, Printful fulfills orders made through online stores by shipping products directly to a store’s customers. The company has fulfillment centers and partner facilities in the U.S. Canada, Europe, Mexico, Japan and Australia, according to its website.

Printful said it plans to use the additional funds to launch news products and services, and expand into other markets and locations.

A Goodwin team headed by private equity partners A.J. Weidhaas and Jared Spitalnick and associate Jacob Herman is advising the New York-headquartered private equity firm.

Bregal Sagemount is among Goodwin’s longstanding clients. Most recently, Spitalnick co-led the team that guided the private equity firm in its $80 million May 2020 minority investment in business revenue management software provider Corcentric Inc, a firm press release said.

Goodwin also aided Bregal Sagemount in the structuring and closing of Sagemount Fund III, which secured $1.5 billion in commitments, according to a March 2020 press release.

Launched in 2012, Bregal Sagemount has more than $4 billion in capital. The company has invested in more than 45 companies, according to its website.

Rothschild & Co served as Printful’s financial advisor in the investment.

