File photo: Bottles of prescription painkiller OxyContin, 40mg pills, made by Purdue Pharma L.D. sit on a shelf at a local pharmacy, in Provo, Utah, U.S., April 25, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

The judge overseeing Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy approved a deal on Thursday under which three law firms will forfeit a combined $1 million in fees to resolve allegations that they failed to disclose connections to Sackler family members that own the company.

During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York signed off on the deal between the U.S. Trustee’s office, which serves as the U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog, and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom; Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr; and Dechert. There were no objections to the settlement, which was announced in April. Under the deal, the firms will reduce their fee applications for their legal services to Purdue by a total of $1 million.

Purdue filed for bankruptcy protection in September 2019 in an effort to resolve about 3,000 lawsuits accusing it of fueling the national opioid crisis through deceptive marketing. It has proposed a settlement that it says is worth more than $10 billion to set up trusts that would distribute funds to states, local governments and other organizations for opioid abatement programs. The Sackler family members who own the company have agreed to contribute $4.3 billion to the deal, paid out over nine years.

The U.S. Trustee accused the three firms of failing to comply with bankruptcy disclosure requirements when they were hired by Purdue by failing to disclose “joint interest agreements” with Sackler family members. The agreements required the law firms, representing Purdue in pre-bankruptcy opioid-related litigation, to keep information shared between Purdue and Sackler family members confidential.

The U.S. Trustee contends that this arrangement created a conflict in the bankruptcy case, where the Sackler family members' interests are adverse to the company's creditors, noting that the company invoked the joint interest agreement to avoid handing over documents to its unsecured creditors’ committee in its probe of the company’s pre-bankruptcy activities.

The U.S. Trustee says the agreements created obligations for the firms to the Sacklers related to the defense of hundreds of lawsuits that involve potentially billions of dollars in liability related to the manufacture and sale of OxyContin.

All three firms have said they do not believe they were required to make the disclosures under bankruptcy law.

Drain called the settlement “a reasonable resolution.” In addition to relinquishing fees, the firms agreed to supplement their disclosures of potential conflicts to reflect joint defense agreements.

Thursday’s hearing also included a status update about the company’s talks with its various creditor groups surrounding its disclosures related to its proposed reorganization plan. Purdue lawyer Marshall Huebner of Davis Polk & Wardwell told Drain that the company is making progress with some creditor constituencies, but believes a deal may not achievable on some issues remaining with around 24 U.S. states that have refused to sign onto the proposed settlement.

A hearing on Purdue’s request to send out its disclosure statement to creditors and begin soliciting votes for the plan has been postponed several times since April and is now slated to be held on May 26.

The case is In re Purdue Pharma LP, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-bk-23649.

For Purdue: Marshall Huebner, Benjamin Kaminetzky, Timothy Graulich, Eli Vonnegut and James McClammy of Davis Polk & Wardwell

For the U.S. Trustee: Trial attorney Paul Schwartzberg

