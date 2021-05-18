Workers cast shadows as they stroll among the office towers Sydney's Barangaroo business district in Australia's largest city, May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed - RC174F389170

With the easing of the pandemic unlikely to undermine demand for U.S. bankruptcy and restructuring work, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan is turning to Foley & Lardner for a pair of leading practitioners in the nation’s capital.

Partners Erika Morabito and Brittany Nelson join Quinn Emanuel in Washington, D.C., where the Los Angeles-founded firm has already grown to more than 70 lawyers. According to Susheel Kirpalani, who chairs Quinn Emanuel’s bankruptcy and restructuring group, the region is an increasingly important hub for the practice.

"Erika and Brittany, in my view, presented a unique opportunity to grow in a geographic region that's becoming more and more important to national bankruptcy," Kirpalani said. "Their brand of bankruptcy practice merges well with our litigation platform."

Morabito previously served as vice chair of Foley's national litigation department and its business litigation and dispute resolution practice, and she was also the firm's hiring partner in D.C. for close to a decade, according to her Foley bio.

"Quinn Emanuel is a national litigation powerhouse that presents a tremendous opportunity to grow our practice," Nelson said in a statement. "We look forward to working with our all of our new colleagues at Quinn.”

The litigation duo has served as counsel to unsecured creditors' committees in the Shiloh Industries Inc and Pier 1 Imports Inc Chapter 11s and advised an group of administrative vendors in Toys "R" Us's bankruptcy case. Other clients have included Sears, Briggs & Stratton Corp, GST Autoleather, Brooks Brothers, LeClairRyan and Samuel Jewelers. Kirpalani said their retail client experience is "quite synergistic" with the firm's existing practices and clientele.

He said that even though the pandemic brought a surge of bankruptcies, that wasn't the impetus for the hires.

"If they would have approached me three years ago, I would have been interested then, too," Kirpalani said. He said that the firm is open to hiring more lawyers to the practice.

