Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has planted a flag in Miami, launching there with a 10-lawyer team that includes the city’s mayor and partners joining from Hogan Lovells and Greenspoon Marder, the litigation megafirm said Monday.

Miami, which is Quinn Emanuel's 13th U.S. location, marks the firm's third and largest new office in 2021, following new outposts in Austin and Atlanta. The Miami location will be virtual for now as the firm secures office space.

Along with Miami mayor Francis Xavier Suarez, who is joining as of counsel, Quinn Emanuel is adding Hogan Lovells litigation partner John O’Sullivan, Hogan Lovells counsel Jason Sternberg, who is joining as a partner, and associates Joshua Fordin and David Nabors. Thalia Lamping is joining as an associate from Clifford Chance.

Greenspoon Marder commercial litigation partner Olga Vieira, who is Suarez's sister, is joining as a partner. Vieira joined Greenspoon Marder with Suarez in 2018 from Carlton Fields. Suarez, the son of former Miami Mayor former Xavier Suarez, was elected to his own mayoral term in 2017.

In addition, Quinn Emanuel partners Samuel Williamson, Alex Spiro and David Orta are relocating to Miami from the Northeast. Williamson and Hogan Lovells' O'Sullivan will serve as the firm's co-managing partners in Miami.

Williamson and Spiro, who co-chairs Quinn Emanuel's investigation, government enforcement and white collar defense practice, will relocate to Miami from New York once they've both gained admission into the Florida Bar. Orta, who is chair of the firm's U.S. international arbitration and Latin America international arbitration practices, will relocate from Washington, D.C.

Quinn Emanuel founding partner John Quinn said economic growth and opportunity were driving the firm's southward expansion.

"The way we've grown our firm is [by] not really having some grand plan, but being opportunistic about recruiting great lawyers wherever they happen to be," Quinn said.

Los Angeles-based Quinn Emanuel launched its Austin office in January with at least four attorneys - lateral hires Scott Cole from McKool Smith and Asher Griffin from Scott Douglass & McConnico, and firm partners Matthew Scheck and John Bash. The Atlanta office, which is led by former Alston & Bird partner Debra Bernstein, launched in February.

