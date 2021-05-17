A Union Pacific rail car is parked at a Burlington National Santa Fe (BNSF) train yard in Seattle, Washington, U.S., February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the U.S. Solicitor General’s office to take a side in a case involving Union Pacific Railroad Co over whether a train that has temporarily stopped is still “in use,” exposing railroads to liability for worker injuries.

The court invited the Biden administration's input on a pending petition for certiorari by Bradley LeDure, a Union Pacific engineer who slipped on an oil slick on a locomotive before it departed from an Illinois railyard.

The federal Locomotive Inspection Act (LIA) requires that trains "in use" be inspected at least once per day and that walkways be kept free from oil, water, and other obstructions. Federal appeals courts are split over whether a train is in use under the LIA when it is not moving.

LeDure's lawyer, Nelson Wolff of Schlichter Bogard & Denton, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did Omaha-based Union Pacific and its lead lawyer, J. Scott Ballenger. The railroad is also represented by Latham & Watkins and Taft Stettinius & Hollister.

LeDure in August 2016 reported for work at a railyard in Salem, Illinois, where a freight train from Chicago had just arrived to be connected to a train headed to Missouri.

While on the exterior walkway of one of the locomotives from Chicago, LeDure slipped on an oily substance and fell, injuring his head, shoulder and neck, according to filings in the case.

LeDure sued Union Pacific in 2017, claiming the railroad was negligent and had violated the LIA. A federal judge dismissed the case, saying the train was not in use when LeDure fell.

The 7th Circuit last June affirmed, saying that readying a locomotive for use "is the antithesis of using it." The court also said LeDure failed to show that Union Pacific had notice of the unsafe condition of the walkway and neglected to address it.

Other appeals courts have devised different tests for determining when a train is in use. The 4th Circuit utilizes a fact-intensive "totality of the circumstances" analysis, for example, while the 5th Circuit has said the LIA applies once a train is assembled and the crew has completed pre-departure procedures.

In a December petition for certiorari, LeDure urged the Supreme Court to find that the LIA applies until a train is taken out of service to undergo repairs or maintenance.

LeDure is backed by a coalition of railroad unions and rail labor attorneys, who said in a December amicus brief that most injuries to employees on locomotives occur when a train is not moving. If the 7th Circuit ruling stands, they said, it would nullify the majority of violations that arise under the LIA.

"Every pre-departure of a locomotive requires crews to be on board, and many situations arise which place employees in danger even when the locomotive is not in motion," lawyers from Alper & Mann and Barkan Meizlish wrote for the amici.

The case is LeDure v. Union Pacific Railroad Co, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 20-807.

For LeDure: Nelson Wolff of Schlichter Bogard & Denton

For Union Pacific: J. Scott Ballenger; Tyce Walters of Latham & Watkins; Jonathan Amarilio of Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.