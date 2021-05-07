A group of 33 women, most of whose careers overlapped in the Southern District of New York in the late 2000s and early 2010s, announced a new scholarship program for female law students Friday, created to honor the legacy of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The scholarship program, “When There are Nine,” will award $10,000 and provide mentorship to women in law school. The number of annual scholarships has yet to be determined and will depend on the donations received.

Amanda Kramer, a partner at Covington & Burling and one of the former Manhattan assistant U.S. attorneys spearheading the effort, said she came up with the name of the program in Justice Ginsburg's memory. "When there are nine” is the answer the late jurist told interviewers she gave to people who asked her when there will be "enough" women serving on the high court.

Kramer said finding success in law can take years of overcoming obstacles, and women in particular face pressures to leave the profession - an imbalance that's worsened in the pandemic.

According to Crowell & Moring partner Rebecca Ricigliano, another member of the program's steering committee, the group began to map out the scholarship program less than a day after Ginsburg's death was announced in September 2020.

The mission of the program is to advocate and open doors for women in the legal industry, but it is also meant to provide a network for women who may not know where to turn in the early stages of their careers.

“I didn't grow up knowing lawyers, and you still feel sometimes like you don't belong," said Ricigliano. "To be able to make that easier for somebody, to allow them to competently walk into the room, because we're all by their side, that is something that's invaluable.”

Carrie Cohen, a partner at Morrison & Foerster and a steering committee member, said she also wants recipients to build their own networks and find strength in and support from their peers. “That is something that white men in our profession have done very well over the years,” she said.

The scholarship is open to women who have been accepted to or are enrolled in a J.D. program with a graduation date between 2022 and 2025. The candidates will also have to show a financial need and a commitment to academic success.

Though the women who are driving the scholarship met while working as federal prosecutors, they are not necessarily looking for applicants focused on public service.

“Our guiding principle was not wanting to exclude women law students based on what they think in law school they want to do as their profession,” said Kramer.

The scholarship is being offered in collaboration with the Federal Bar Foundation, with support from large law firms that, according to Ricigliano were "chomping at the bit" to donate.

Cohen said Morrison & Foerster devoted pro bono hours for the scholarship program’s trademark application, Covington & Burling gave tax advice, and Crowell & Moring gave corporate advice.

“Sullivan & Cromwell did IT when we had our unofficial SDNY alumni community launch in March,” said Ricigliano, who also noted that Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom provided marketing support.

“They could not have been more supportive,” she said of the firms involved.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.