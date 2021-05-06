It’s game on for a U.S. watchdog battling the meme-stock frenzy. Gary Gensler, the new head of the Securities and Exchange Commission, told Congress on Thursday he has a long list of issues he wants to tackle, from gamification to short selling to market structure. But time isn’t on his side.

Gensler is leaving no stone unturned in his response to January’s market volatility, which happened before he was named to head the agency. GameStop (GME.N) shares soared from $20 apiece to a high of $483, pushed by retail investors who were chatting on Reddit message boards. Online brokerage Robinhood Markets temporarily halted GameStop trades, many of which were executed by market maker Citadel Securities.

The new SEC boss has an ambitious agenda. At a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee, Gensler questioned game-like features that encourage users to trade more stocks, voiced concern about the high concentration of retail orders being routed to a small group including Citadel and inadequate transparency around short sales. He said some of these issues may require the agency to revamp its rules.

But that can take months or even years. For example, Gensler wants to shorten the amount of time it takes to clear trades, currently three days to settle. That would reduce execution risk and cut margin costs. The SEC considered a similar proposal in 2016 that ultimately resulted in change. But it took six months to get through.

Gensler at least does have a track record of moving quickly. As chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, he was the most speedy out of the five major Wall Street watchdogs in finalizing 2010 Dodd-Frank rules. By the time he left the agency in 2014, the CFTC had finalized more than 80% of standards by their deadline, according to Davis Polk. At that same time, the SEC was the only agency that had completed less than 50% of measures.

The SEC is bigger and more cumbersome: It has about 4,500 employees; the CFTC has around 700. But Gensler is also competing against fast-moving technology that could get ahead of his goals. It took two weeks for GameStop stock’s value to gain 24-fold. Not much is stopping a similar occurrence now.

The SEC chief is aware: On Thursday he repeatedly referred to the speed at which markets now move. That makes his battle using slow bureaucracy against fast technology even more of a challenge.

