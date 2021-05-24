Signage is seen outside of the law firm Arnold & Porter at their legal offices in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jane Norberg, who led the Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of the Whistleblower from 2016 until last month, is joining Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer as a partner in Washington, D.C., the firm said Monday.

Norberg, whose tenure with the agency's whistleblower office dates back to its creation nine years ago, left in April after spearheading the program's expansion. During her time as chief, the SEC paid out nearly $650 million to more than 110 individual whistleblowers, the agency said, including $200 million in the first half of its 2021 fiscal year.

She said the SEC has seen a "considerable uptick" in tips during the pandemic.

"It may have been because employees had space away from their offices and colleagues and may have started thinking about things they saw that may have been problematic," Norberg said. "Employees may have also felt disconnected from their internal reporting systems and may have ended up going directly to the regulator."

Arnold & Porter chairman Richard Alexander also noted a rise in whistleblower-related investigations and enforcement.

"Jane’s knowledge and vast experience on SEC rules and processes, along with her unique understanding of whistleblower issues, will be invaluable for our clients navigating the critical intersection of enforcement, regulation, and compliance,” Alexander said in a statement.

Norberg's practice at the firm will focus on advising clients on proactive and reactive whistleblower concerns. She'll also advise on whistleblower risk assessment and best practices relating to retaliation and internal and external investigations.

Before joining the SEC as deputy whistleblower chief in 2012, Norberg practiced for 14 years at her own law firm and at Shearman & Sterling. She was also a secret service agent for five years.

Norberg said that although she loved public service, she was ready for a "new professional challenge."

"I had started when [the whistleblower program] was really in its infancy," Norberg said. "I left just a month ago when we were taking in record numbers of tips and paying out record-breaking numbers of awards. And so, it just felt like the right time for me to leave."

