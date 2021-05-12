A military aide carries a briefcase containing nuclear codes following U.S. President Barack Obama on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S. before his departure to Miami, October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

One of SoftBank Group Corp's senior lawyers is leaving to join Holland & Knight, the firm said Wednesday, as the Japanese conglomerate reports record-high annual profits.

Miami-based Enrique Conde was a partner in the legal department of SoftBank Group International and deputy general counsel of the SoftBank Latam Fund – a $5 billion fund devoted to technology investments in the region. He joins Holland & Knight as a partner in its corporate, mergers and acquisitions, securities and Latin America practice groups, the firm said Wednesday.

"My time at SoftBank gave me great strategic insight about the technology sector in Latin America and beyond," Conde said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to using the knowledge I gained, and my 15+ years of law firm experience, to help grow the domestic and international transactional practices at Holland & Knight, where I have many good friends and former colleagues."

Conde joined SoftBank in 2019 after a brief stint at Morrison & Foerster. Before that he spent more than a decade at Miami-based Greenberg Traurig, according to his LinkedIn profile.

On Wednesday, SoftBank Group Corp reported a record 4.03 trillion yen ($37 billion) Vision Fund unit profit from a fourth-quarter gain on Coupang Inc, putting it among the world's top earning firms.

Group net profit was 4.99 trillion yen ($45.88 billion) in the year ended March, beating the $42.5 billion made by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in its last business year. The profit compares with a 962 billion yen loss a year earlier after teetering tech bets depressed the value of SoftBank's portfolio.

A representative for SoftBank did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Conde's departure.

At Holland & Knight, Conde joins a Miami office that has more than 160 lawyers. The Miami-based law firm also has offices in Latin American countries including Mexico and Colombia.

The firm has 1,400 lawyers and other professionals in 27 offices worldwide, according to its statement.

David Barkus, a Miami-based co-leader of Holland & Knight's corporate practice, said in a statement that he has known Conde for nearly 20 years.

"He is a wonderful person with outstanding contacts, legal and business skills, and experience," Barkus said.

