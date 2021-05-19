The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday issued a decision that amounts to a policy choice against courts correcting miscarriages of justice in state criminal trials.

The high court decided that its ruling last term, which held that the Constitution requires jury verdicts in criminal trials to be unanimous, doesn't apply to those already convicted. The decision in Edwards v. Vannoy is a loss for Thedrick Edwards and hundreds more in Louisiana and Oregon, the only two states that allow non-unanimous verdicts.

It's also a loss for individuals who may have been convicted under other racist segregation-era laws and trial rules, sometimes for long, even lifetime, sentences.

Edwards challenged his conviction for armed robbery, kidnapping and rape, arguing that his confession was involuntary and that the 11-1 vote violated his constitutional right to a unanimous jury. JonRe Taylor, the lone Black juror, and lone dissenting vote, filed an unusual brief to the high court, arguing that there was reasonable doubt about Edwards' guilt – and bias in the jury process.

The court's conservative members issued the 6-3 ruling even though it recognized explicitly in 2020 that the states' non-unanimous verdict rules were rooted in a convention "to establish the supremacy of the white race" and "the rise of the Ku Klux Klan," and enacted to "ensure that African-American juror service would be meaningless," according to its opinion in Ramos v. Louisiana.

Moreover, despite that none of the parties asked it to address the question, the court went further to eliminate the rights of convicted people to seek retrial if and when the Supreme Court decides other procedural rules are unconstitutional or fundamentally unjust. The court's anemic reasoning behind that far-reaching holding is striking, and, to my mind, reveals a simple preference to forego the difficult work of looking backward to ensure the integrity of past proceedings in a historically biased judicial system.

One of the court's two central reasons is the hassle of reviewing past convictions and trials – the administrative burden on the court system of ensuring that those who appeal were actually convicted via fair and constitutional processes.

Thomas Frampton, a professor at the University of Virginia School of Law who authored the juror Taylor's brief, told me the court's opinion is "animated" by a "fear of too much justice."

Louisiana Solicitor General Liz Murrill, who represented the state, didn't immediately respond to my requests for comment about Monday's decision.

In 1989, the high court held in Teague v. Lane that a new procedural rule can apply retroactively only if it's a "watershed" rule of criminal procedure – a bedrock or fundamental prerequisite for a fair trial. The Teague court said retroactive watershed rules would be rare because most of these basic processes in a trial were already clear and fair. And, in fact, the court has never identified a watershed rule that applies to defendants in pending cases and prisoners retroactively in the 32 years since Teague, the justices noted in Edwards case.

On Monday, the Supreme Court decided there would be none at all.

Here's how Justice Brett Kavanaugh explained the court's second, central reason for eliminating the exception:

The "court has rejected watershed status for new procedural rule after new procedural rule, amply demonstrating that the purported exception has become an empty promise. Continuing to articulate a theoretical exception that never actually applies in practice offers false hope to defendants, distorts the law, misleads judges, and wastes the resources of defense counsel, prosecutors, and courts. Moreover, no one can reasonably rely on an exception that is non-existent in practice, so no reliance interests can be affected by forthrightly acknowledging reality."

It's time, Kavanaugh said, "to make explicit what has become increasingly apparent" – that there is no retroactive application of new procedural rules.

Here's one way to rephrase that argument:

The exception doesn't truly exist, despite that the court created it, because the court never actually enforced it. Maintaining it isn't sensible because it (the court?) gives prisoners, their families, and advocates hope that will likely never be realized. In fact, those folks should have never been hopeful because, at some (unspecified) point, it became obvious that the court won't review a final conviction under that exception, regardless of circumstances (and even though it said it would in rare circumstances).

I asked Thomas whether the court's reasoning seems, well, nonsensical.

"There's a basic logical fallacy there," Thomas said. "The court's saying 'we've been stingy with relief in the past; therefore, it logically follows that we must deny all relief in the future,' and that has some flaws in it."

Dov Fox, a professor at the University of San Diego School of Law, told me that other, more subtle ramifications likely will flow from the ruling, besides foreclosing the possibility of redressing certain past wrongs.

Fox and a colleague did an empirical study of the watershed doctrine's implicit functions in a 2016 paper titled Constitutional Retroactivity in Criminal Procedure. He found that state courts apparently consider the potential for mass retrials under the watershed exception should they issue verdicts that undermine basic fairness.

"Its mere possibility, however unlikely, served to encourage state courts to align their state's criminal procedures with reasonable projections about the more generous vision of trial fairness those protections represent," Fox said.

The conservatives on the court seem to think it's no longer necessary to discourage courts from adopting or using unjust trial processes or to retain a clear avenue by which those who are wronged by those procedures can seek relief. The holding is a bold-faced repudiation of restorative and reparative justice, in light of these same justices' explicit acknowledgement, just last year, that the shadows of Jim Crow still lurk behind U.S. laws and courts.

Opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.