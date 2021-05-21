Actor Bradley Cooper, nominated as best male lead for the film "Silver Linings Playbook," arrives at the 2013 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

The company that bought The Weinstein Company’s assets out of bankruptcy does not have to pay a producer of the 2012 film “Silver Linings Playbook” amounts he claims he is owed for his work on the movie, an appeals court ruled on Friday.

In a 25-page decision, a three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld lower court rulings that rejected producer Bruce Cohen’s claim that Spyglass Media Group LLC, which purchased the Weinstein assets out of bankruptcy in July 2018, owes him $400,000 under his work-for-hire contract. Spyglass acquired the Weinstein assets, including production contracts, for $289 million when the company filed for bankruptcy in 2018 following widespread allegations of sexual misconduct against co-founder Harvey Weinstein.

A lawyer for Cohen, Angela Butcher of Elkins Kalt Weintraub Reuben Gartside, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Craig Martin of DLA Piper, representing Spyglass, did not immediately respond either.

The Cohen contract is one of several The Weinstein Company had with film and television talent before its bankruptcy. Spyglass's predecessor sued Cohen in October 2018 seeking a declaration that it acquired the company's assets free of any requirement to honor prior compensation obligations. “Silver Linings” stars Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro have since become involved in the litigation, but Cohen’s contract was effectively used as the bellwether case for such agreements in the Delaware bankruptcy court that handled the Weinstein case.

Cohen was looking to overturn the Delaware court's ruling - which was later upheld by a federal district court – that determined Spyglass did not have to assume contingent payment obligations under his contract when it acquired The Weinstein Company's assets in 2018. Cohen contends that he is owed $400,000 in contingent compensation.

Cohen argued that his contract was executory, meaning there were ongoing obligations to be performed under it, which would put Spyglass on the hook for payments that were owed at the time of the bankruptcy. But Spyglass said the contract was not executory because the obligations were completed when the work on the film was performed.

Circuit Judge Thomas Ambro, who penned Friday’s decision, agreed with Spyglass, finding that there were no material obligations left to be performed under the contract and as a result the contingent compensation did not need to be paid in full.

If the court were to accept Cohen’s interpretation, he added, it would create a “highly unusual result” in which the contract would be executory forever, no matter how much work he already performed.

“This pill is bitter to swallow, but bankruptcy inevitably creates harsh results for some players,” Ambro wrote.

Circuit Judges Cheryl Ann Krause and Peter Phipps also sat on the panel.

In a related decision, the panel held that Spyglass did not assume certain investment agreements when it purchased the Weinstein assets, meaning a group of investors that funded some of the company’s films were not entitled to future payments.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in 2020. He appealed the conviction in April.

The case is Cooper v. Spyglass Media Group LLC, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1750.

For Cohen: Michael Gottfried, Roye Zur and Angela Butcher of Elkins Kalt Weintraub Reuben Gartside; and Christopher Simon and Kevin Mann of Cross & Simon

For Spyglass: Craig Martin, Matthew Sarna and Rachel Ehrlich Albanese of DLA Piper and Thomas Califano of Sidley Austin

