Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom is steering website building and management company Squarespace Inc's direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange, with Latham & Watkins guiding the company’s financial advisers.

Squarespace's valuation dropped by nearly a third in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, after its shares opened 4% below their reference price amid a broader market sell-off.

Shares of the New York-based company opened at $48 each under the ticker symbol "SQSP." The NYSE had set a reference price of $50 each.

Representatives for Skadden and Latham did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

The Skadden team advising Squarespace on its direct listing is led by capital markets partners Ryan Dzierniejko and David Goldschmidt.

A Latham team headed by capital market partners Marc Jaffe, Greg Rodgers and Benjamin Cohen guided the company’s financial advisors on the debut. Goldman Sachs & Co and J.P. Morgan Securities were among the financial advisors.

Latham is no stranger to advising on direct listings, in which no shares are sold in advance and the debut price is determined by orders coming into the stock exchange.

The firm previously represented Spotify in its 2018 direct listing, according to a press release. Latham said it also guided the financial advisors in the direct listings for work communication app Slack Technologies Inc, work management app Asana Inc and cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase Global Inc.

On Wednesday, Squarespace was valued at $6.5 billion, a nosedive from the $10 billion valuation it hit after a funding round announced in March.

Squarespace’s lackluster opening follows a record 15-month run in the U.S. initial public offering market, as investors rushed to buy stocks of high-growth tech companies.

So far in 2021, well over $150 billion has been raised through U.S. IPOs, according to data from Dealogic, putting it on track to comfortably eclipse last year’s tally of $167 billion.

