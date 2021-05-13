Since the coronavirus pandemic forced most litigation online last year, Susan Saltzstein has led - and won - several large cases, for clients including Realogy, Nokia, FedEx and Lifetrade.

Being busy is hardly new for Saltzstein, the co-deputy of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom's nationwide securities litigation group. An April report from LexMachina found her group served as defense counsel in more U.S. federal securities cases from 2018 to 2020 than any other law firm.

But juggling a major caseload via video calls amid the stress of a pandemic? That was a first.

Reuters recently spoke with Saltzstein about how she made it work, and what's next. This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

REUTERS: How did you make sure associates are trained and able to handle cases during the pandemic, when you’re not in the office with them?

SALTZSTEIN: I grew up learning by sitting in partners' offices. You don't want to lose that. The ways that I've tried to bring that in is to have Zoom meetings with the team on each case every week, and in some cases more like every day, just to talk. We'll talk through: what are the issues, what's next, how did the research pan out.

It’s not as personal as going down the hall, which is what I'd like to do. But I think it is a proxy for that.

It's also inviting associates in. If I’m meeting with a general counsel, I could say, ‘I'm going to invite a few of the folks that are working on this team. You should hear from them because they are doing a fabulous job. They're the ones that looked at the documents. I want them to be able to present to you.’

REUTERS: Has the pandemic changed how you staff matters? Is it easier to put together a team across states now?

SALTZSTEIN: I honestly don't think the staffing has changed. We've always worked as a coordinated group. We’re going to call folks from around the country, depending on the expertise that's needed.

What's nice is, people have gotten to go to different places to do the work. I also think that … you don't want to overdo it. Everybody has been in a different position. The pandemic started for me with my newly-minted college graduate, starting his first job from a makeshift desk in the living room, and my college-age daughter studying for classes at the kitchen table, and my husband shedding his PPE as a doctor at the front door, and me on the computer in the office. Instead of being an empty nester, it felt like Full House.

There are different demands and considerations for everyone. That all came together in how I, at least, thought about the cases – we don't want to overburden people. Thinking about kids at school – let's not have the meeting during lunchtime, let's have the meeting when they're sleeping.

REUTERS: How did you figure out if people were overburdened?

SALTZSTEIN: You ask the questions. ‘Tell me what works for you.’ ‘What’s the best time for the group?’

You want to navigate against the personal stories of the folks that you're working with, making sure that you're cognizant of what's going on in their lives, because otherwise you can't be effective.

REUTERS: You also had to learn to do litigation via video calls. What was that like? Did you change your approach?

SALTZSTEIN: It's been an adjustment for all of us. The art of arguing – it is an art. I like to stand up. [On video calls] you're arguing sitting down. Even that small dynamic has changed.

But I think it's worked. If you'd asked me in the beginning of the pandemic how this was all going to play out, I'm not sure I would have been as optimistic as I am now.

What I thought we’d lose, which is the personal connection – reading the room, how the judge is reacting to your argument – … it's all come together in the technology.

REUTERS: How did you get comfortable litigating over video calls - sitting versus standing, and the like?

SALTZSTEIN: It was sort of seamless. One of the things that you had to do, you had to make sure the technology was right. You had to make sure that you were presenting on the screen in a way that made sense.

At the beginning of the pandemic, I didn't have a bookcase behind me. It was an empty wall. It wasn't reflective of who I was, and I needed more space. I started painting this blue bookcase. This bright, blue bookcase became a focal point for client discussions. Someone would say, ‘I love that bookcase – wait you changed something!’

You're inviting people into your space. That took a little getting used to, but it also opened another way of relating to the judges, relating to the clients.

REUTERS: State courts are preparing to fully reopen here in New York. How will that impact your practice?

SALTZSTEIN: I'm excited. I have my first argument in-person, I think it's July 9. I'm looking forward to standing up again.

The law firm profession as a whole has done a great job in making sure things keep going. But I'm looking forward to getting back to that courtroom.

REUTERS: Do you think anything we've learned - on the litigation front - from the pandemic will stick?

SALTZSTEIN: There's been tragedy, there's been so much that we have lost this year.

But, in terms of gains, I think we hopefully will gain a flexibility to allow different types of practices, and flexibility in the way that we practice law.

