Signage is seen outside of the law firm Jenner & Block LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thomas Sullivan, a longtime Jenner & Block partner in Chicago who worked to clean up Cook County’s corruption-plagued court system as a former U.S. attorney, has died, the firm said Friday. He was 91.

In private practice, Sullivan helped develop Jenner's pro bono program and was still working as an attorney - although not actively representing clients - up until his death on May 18, said Anton "Tony" Valukas, Jenner's former chair.

"There are very few people I would ever describe as a hero," Valukas said. "Tom is the only person I personally knew whom I would describe as a hero."

Sullivan was adamant that people charged with crimes were presumed innocent and deserved the same caliber of representation as corporate law firm clients, Valukas said. He embodied the best qualities of the profession, said Craig Martin, a former Jenner partner who is now Willkie Farr & Gallagher's Midwest chairman.

Sullivan started his career at Jenner in 1954, when it was called Johnson, Thompson, Raymond & Mayer, making $300 a month, according to the firm. His tenure there was broken only by his four-year stint as U.S. attorney in Chicago, which began in 1977. It was in that role that he began Operation Greylord, an investigation into bribery and case-fixing at the Cook County Circuit Court.

The operation was risky, as it involved fabricating criminal cases whole and bringing them before judges who were under investigation, Valukas said. Listening devices were installed in judges' chambers.

When news of the investigation first broke, some attorneys clamored for Sullivan's law license to be revoked, Valukas said.

In the end, Operation Greylord resulted in the indictment of 92 people between 1984 and 1991, including 17 judges, 48 lawyers, 18 police officers and deputy sheriffs, eight court officials, and one Illinois state legislator. Most of them pleaded guilty or were convicted, according to the FBI.

"What he did there changed the entire court system in the state of Illinois," Valukas said.

According to Jenner, Greylord is regarded as the longest and most successful undercover operation in FBI history.

As an attorney at Jenner, Sullivan represented a death row inmate who challenged an Illinois law that gave prosecutors unlimited breadth in selecting jurors who supported capital punishment. The U.S. Supreme Court in 1968 held that the death sentence of his client, William Witherspoon, was unconstitutional, a precursor to the high court's ruling four years later in Furman v. Georgia that invalidated state capital punishment procedures nationwide.

There were other high-profile clients - a scientist who was targeted by the House Un-American Activities Committee; four of the so-called Chicago Seven defendants who were arrested and charged with intending to start a riot during the 1968 Democratic National Convention; and Chicago police officers who were charged with killing Black Panther leaders Fred Hampton and Mark Clark.

In March 2000, then-Illinois Gov. George Ryan tapped Sullivan to examine the use of the death penalty in Illinois after Ryan declared a moratorium on its use in the state. Days before he left office in 2003, Ryan commuted the sentence of every inmate slated to be executed in Illinois to life in prison.

Valukas said that on a Zoom call with Sullivan on Saturday, the 91-year-old was still focused on criminal justice, discussing how a defendant in a case that was in the news was entitled to a presumption of innocence and good counsel.

"I’m going to miss him. He was a different sort of person," Valukas said.

Sullivan is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.

