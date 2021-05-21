Bottles of Pepsi are pictured at a grocery store in Pasadena, California, U.S., July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A 2016 PepsiCo Inc Super Bowl ad featuring a woman dancing through different historical eras didn’t infringe an ad agency’s copyright in its allegedly similar pitch to the soda giant, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed Friday.

Pepsi's ad wasn't similar enough to Betty Inc's pitch to show that Pepsi ripped off copyright-protected elements of it, a three-judge panel wrote in a summary order.

Pepsi and its attorneys Michael Elkin of Winston & Strawn and Scott Samay of Lerner David Littenberg Krumholz & Mentlik didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, and neither did Betty or its attorney Mark Gregory of Martin LLP.

According to Betty's 2016 complaint in New York federal court, the boutique Connecticut-based ad agency met with Pepsi in 2015 and pitched it a Super Bowl ad that followed a character moving through several rooms featuring different genres of music and design elements based on them.

Pepsi allegedly copied the pitch for its 2016 Super Bowl ad, "The Joy of Dance," which also featured a main character dancing through rooms "so as to suggest the viewer is transported into a human jukebox."

The National Football League's Super Bowl routinely attracts one of the biggest audiences of any U.S. television show, and companies often pay millions of dollars to air a single, 30-second commercial.

U.S. District Judge Vincent Briccetti ruled for Pepsi in a 2019 opinion because "the overall concept, feel, setting, themes, characters, pace, and sequence of Betty’s written presentation are not substantially similar to Pepsi’s halftime commercial," noting several differences between the pitch and the ad.

Betty argued on appeal that a reasonable juror could rule in its favor, and that the district court shouldn't have found the works lacked substantial similarity at the summary judgment stage. But U.S. Circuit Judges Guido Calabresi, Rosemary Pooler and Michael Park agreed with Briccetti that the works weren't substantially similar.

"The 2016 commercial focuses on dance styles from three different eras, while the pitch materials do not mention dance," the judges wrote in a joint opinion. They also noted that the ad "uses three different songs from three different eras instead of the Pepsi theme as Betty suggested, features no suggestion of an acoustic singer, warehouse, or trashcan fire" from Betty's pitch, and "uses different musical styles than those Betty suggested."

The court also rejected Betty's argument that Pepsi infringed by using the general theme from its pitch, which isn't copyrightable.

It also noted that the same theme appeared in a 2001 Pepsi ad featuring Britney Spears.

"Betty attempts to strip away any specifics from a very short pitch and focus the court on broad themes, but this is precisely the approach that we reject in copyright cases," the court said.

The court also ruled for Pepsi on Betty's breach-of-contract claims, finding the parties never had an enforceable contract, and that there was no breach even if a contract existed because Pepsi didn't use Betty's material in the ad.

The case is Betty Inc. v. PepsiCo Inc., 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-891.

For Betty: Mark Gregory of Martin LLP

For Pepsi: Michael Elkin of Winston & Strawn and Scott Samay of Lerner David Littenberg Krumholz & Mentlik

