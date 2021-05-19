The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is seen in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in a Federal Register notice has outlined its plans for new trademark cancellation proceedings based on non-use, as part of the Trademark Modernization Act of 2020 signed into law in December.

In response to concerns about an increase in fraudulent trademark applications, the rulemaking proposed Tuesday says that the PTO plans to implement two new ex parte proceedings for parties to challenge the validity of federal trademarks, and expand the grounds for cancellation at its Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to include a failure to ever use the mark in commerce.

When asked for comment on the proposed rule, PTO spokesman Paul Fucito pointed to an April blog post by Commissioner of Trademarks David Gooder, which said that the TMA "will give the USPTO and trademark owners additional tools to better protect and strengthen the integrity of the federal trademark register."

The notice said that it "has become apparent in recent years that registrations are being obtained and maintained for marks that are not properly in use in commerce," and that these marks put a "strain on the accuracy" of the trademark register and make it harder for legitimate businesses to register their marks.

A U.S. House of Representatives report on the TMA cited by the PTO ties this increase in fraudulent applications to Chinese applicants. The report says there has been an 1,100% increase in trademark applications from China over the past six years, with a "significant number" of "fraudulent claims of use with suspicious and/or fake specimens."

The report noted that the PTO's authority to reconsider trademark applications is currently limited, and created the two new proceedings to address these concerns. The Tuesday notice says the procedures – which can be initiated by third parties to convince the office to reconsider a federal trademark's validity – are meant to provide a "faster, more efficient, and less expensive alternative to a contested inter partes cancellation proceeding before the TTAB."

Expungement proceedings allow third parties to argue that a mark has never been used in commerce or in connection with goods covered by the trademark, while reexaminations will hear arguments that a mark wasn't used in commerce before the relevant date of a trademark application.

The PTO will charge $600 per class of goods covered by a trademark that is challenged under the new procedure.

The director of the PTO can also independently initiate the new proceedings.

The TMA will also allow petitioners to argue in TTAB proceedings that a federal trademark should be canceled because it has never been used in commerce.

Comments on the regulation are due July 19.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.