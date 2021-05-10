Skip to main content

Legal UK’s Clyde & Co opens three new U.S. offices after midsize firm hires

Chinekwu Osakwe
Clyde & Co, a U.K.-headquartered international insurance defense firm with about 60 partners in the United States, is growing its U.S. presence with new locations in Phoenix, Denver and Las Vegas.

The new offices will be staffed by a team of six senior counsel and "several" associates who are joining with insurance partner Amy Samberg from midsize firm Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff, Clyde & Co said Monday. Samberg is based in Phoenix.

Eileen King Bower, chair of Clyde & Co's North American insurance strategy group, said the firm's Southwest expansion allows it to serve clients in what she called "key growth market for the insurance industry."

"From a national perspective, Amy and her team's practice complements the existing insurance expertise we have across the U.S. We welcome them to Clyde & Co,” she said in a statement.

Clyde & Co first arrived in the United States in 2006 with a New York office. It has since opened offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, Orange County, California, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

Earlier this year the firm opened a new international office in Munich, Germany, and in the fall it announced an associated office in Nairobi, Kenya.

Samberg joined Foran Glennon in 2016 from Arizona's Snell & Wilmer, according to her LinkedIn page, which said she advises insurers on liability coverage matters and has litigated bad faith and coverage suits throughout the Southwest. She was not immediately available for an interview.

“I have long admired the scale and depth of expertise Clyde & Co has developed in the U.S. market over the past 15 years, to become a premium brand for insurance in the country and globally,” she said in a statement.

