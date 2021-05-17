REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The United States Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case that asked the justices to weigh whether the 5th Amendment protects individuals from being forced to disclose their digital device passcodes to law enforcement.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the Electronic Frontier Foundation petitioned the court take up the compelled decryption case earlier this year, challenging a New Jersey high court decision involving a former Essex County Sheriff's officer who refused to disclose passcodes to two iPhones that were seized as part of an investigation.

"We are disappointed that – for now – people in New Jersey can be compelled to disclose security passcodes to phones and computers," Jennifer Granick of the ACLU said in an email. "They will be living under an unconstitutional rule allowing police to compel people to give testimony that may lead to incriminating evidence, an outcome that clearly violates the Fifth Amendment."

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office declined to comment.

Courts across the country have been grappling for years with whether and how certain constitutional protections apply in the digital age.

The ACLU, EFF and New Jersey law firm Tarver Law Offices had asked the Supreme Court to consider whether the 5th Amendment protection against self-incrimination protects a criminal defendant from being forced to disclose a memorized passcode to the government when doing so could surface potentially incriminating evidence.

The groups wanted the court to review a 4-3 New Jersey Supreme Court decision that held while password disclosure is "testimonial," passcodes themselves are of "minimal testimonial value." Passcodes can therefore be compelled if their existence, possession and authentication are "foregone conclusions," the court said in the August 2020 ruling, determining the 5th Amendment's foregone conclusion exception applied in the case.

The state had obtained search warrants for former officer Robert Andrews' cell phones, but investigators couldn't access the contents without passcodes. New Jersey moved for an order compelling him to provide the codes. Lower courts had also rejected Andrews' arguments against the forced disclosure.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office, in opposing the Supreme Court petition, urged the high court not to hear the case in part on jurisdictional grounds, noting there is no final judgment in the underlying case. The AG's office also took issue with Andrews' argument that there are two splits, in federal appellate courts and state supreme courts, on the question.

Several groups and individuals, including the New Jersey Office of the Public Defender and the Americans for Prosperity Foundation, had filed briefs in support of Andrews' petition.

The case is Andrews v. New Jersey, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 20-937

For Andrews: Jennifer Granick of the ACLU

For New Jersey: Jeremy Feigenbaum of the New Jersey Attorney General's Office

