Signage is seen outside of the legal offices of the Goodwin Procter law firm in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

As the legal industry adjusts to a new phase of the pandemic, Goodwin Procter on Tuesday became the latest U.S. law firm to set an office return date, announcing that it will resume operations in its U.S. offices on Sept. 13.

Like other firms, Goodwin is taking a flexible approach regarding the return to in-person work. Managing partner Mark Bettencourt wrote in a firmwide memo that coming back to the office doesn't mean reverting to a five-day-a-week routine, even as he stressed the importance of spending time together again.

"While we do not expect to resume all of our pre-pandemic routines, we do need to maintain our collaborative and dynamic culture, and to enhance learning and professional development opportunities," Bettencourt wrote.

For lawyers, the firm is taking a carrot-and-stick approach. Instead of mandating a set number of days, it's opting to "encourage" attorneys to be in the office at least three days a week, and warning that "counsel, associates and professional track attorneys who will work from the office fewer than three days per week should not expect to have a dedicated office space and may need to 'hotel' when visiting the office."

Bettencourt added that whatever their schedules, lawyers will need to be in the office whenever necessary for client work.

Goodwin will re-evaluate its flexible approach to in-office work in 2022, the memo said.

The firm, which also has offices in Cambridge, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg and Paris, said all in-office operations in those locations will restart "in adherence with individual office and country protocols," Bettencourt said.

Bettencourt also said the firm is "strongly (encouraging)" but not requiring its employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19, whose outbreak last year forced governments to close offices worldwide.

"We do not expect to adjust our expectations about how frequently someone should work from the office based on vaccination status," he added.

Goodwin Procter is the latest in a string of law firms to begin encouraging its employees to return to the office on a much more regular basis as vaccinations rise and the virus recedes in the United States. Reed Smith, Sheppard Mullin, Sullivan & Cromwell have also set return dates, but have also indicated that they're flexible about when and how employees return.

