Here are some upcoming events of interest to the banking law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, May 17

10:00 a.m. - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York will hear Danske Bank shareholders' bid to revive a proposed class action alleging the bank defrauded investors by covering up anti-money laundering failures at its Estonian branch. The bank has admitted to anti-money laundering lapses in Estonia but said its statements to investors were not misleading.

The case is Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 773 et al v. Danske Bank A/S et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3231. For Danske Bank: Brian Frawley of Sullivan & Cromwell. For the investors: Carol Villegas of Labaton Sucharow.

Tuesday, May 18

10 a.m. - The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority in Washington, D.C., will hold its annual conference. Staff at the Wall Street self-regulatory organization and industry participants from Bank of America, Wells Fargo and others will address topics including ensuring compliance in a remote work setting and gamification in trading. For more information, visit FINRA's website.

Wednesday, May 19

10 a.m. - Investors will urge the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York to revive a proposed class action alleging that U.S. and foreign banks violated antitrust law by rigging the government agency bond market from 2009 to 2015. The claims against the foreign defendants were dismissed on jurisdictional and venue grounds; the domestic defendants won a ruling that the investors had failed to state a claim.

The case is Alaska Department of Revenue et al. v. Credit Agricole Corporate et al., 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1759. For Credit Suisse: David Januszewski of Cahill Gordon & Reindel. For Citigroup: Karen Hoffman Lent of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. For the investors: Daniel Brockett of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

