Here are some upcoming events of interest to the banking law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, May 24

1:00 p.m. - Immigration services company Nexus Services Inc will urge U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon in Harrisonburg, Virginia, to dismiss a lawsuit by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau alleging that the company defrauded immigrants detained in the U.S. who sought help with bail. The company has argued the CFPB has no jurisdiction because insurance regulators already have made similar claims in prior actions.

The case is CFPB et al. v. Nexus Services Inc et al., No. 21-cv-00016, U.S. District Court, Western District of Virginia. For Libre: Mario Williams of NDH. For the CFPB: Hai Binh Nguyen and Donald Gordon.

Thursday, May 27

9:30 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter Jr in Manhattan will hold a status conference in a proposed class action by customers alleging Bank of America did not tell them that initiating a money transfer from the recipient's account would allow them to avoid fees for outgoing money transfers. The bank has said it will move to dismiss the case for failing to state a claim under three states' consumer protection laws.

The case is Bruin et al v. Bank Of America, N.A., U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-02272. For Bank of America: Robin Muir of Goodwin Procter. For the customers: Andrew Shamis of Shamis & Gentile.

