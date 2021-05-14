Here is a look at some upcoming events of interest to the bankruptcy law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, May 17

3 p.m. – U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens will issue an oral ruling on a motion from the U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog, the U.S. Trustee, to dismiss Stream TV Networks’ Chapter 11 case. The U.S. Trustee says the company, which develops 3D display technology, is improperly using bankruptcy to avoid a Delaware state court order in favor of its secured creditors, who said Stream TV defaulted on $50 million in secured debt. The secured creditors have also moved to dismiss the Chapter 11 case. The case is In re Stream TV Networks Inc., U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 21-10433. For Stream TV: Lawrence McMichael of Dilworth Paxson. For the U.S. Trustee: DOJ trial attorney Rosa Sierra. For the secured creditors: Joseph Larkin of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom.

Tuesday, May 18

1 p.m. – Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc will seek interim approval of a $350 million loan to fund operations during its bankruptcy. The co-op filed for bankruptcy after February’s winter storm in Texas that left it owing $2.1 billion to the state’s grid operator. The case is In re Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 21-30725. For Brazos: Louis Strubeck of Norton Rose Fulbright US.

Wednesday, May 19

10 a.m. – The Boy Scouts of America will seek approval to begin soliciting votes for its proposed reorganization plan, which includes a proposed settlement of more than 80,000 sex abuse claims filed against the youth organization. The request to begin soliciting votes has been met with extensive opposition, including from former Scouts who say they need more information about how much money local councils and insurers will contribute to the settlement. The case is In re Boy Scouts of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-10343. For the Boy Scouts: Jessica Lauria of White & Case.

Thursday, May 20

10 a.m. – After several postponements, Purdue Pharma will seek approval to begin soliciting creditor votes for its proposed reorganization plan, which aims to resolve nearly 3,000 lawsuits accusing the company of fueling the national opioid crisis. The OxyContin maker has received some opposition to its solicitation materials from various states, cities, counties and tribes, as well as a group representing babies born with addiction-related health issues. The case is In re Purdue Pharma LP, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-bk-23649. For Purdue: Marshall Huebner of Davis Polk & Wardwell.

Friday, May 21

2 p.m. – Television streaming technology provider MobiTV will hold a hearing on the sale of substantially all of its assets. The company will reveal the results of a bankruptcy auction that began on May 11 before the hearing. The case is In re MobiTV, Inc., U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 21-10457. For MobiTV: Debra Grassgreen of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones.

