Week Ahead in Data Privacy: Aug. 30, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the data privacy community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

12 p.m. (CT)- The Health Care Compliance Association will host a webinar titled, "The Future of Healthcare Technology and Cybersecurity Enforcement" that will touch on recent developments in healthcare technology, cybersecurity risks for organizations using the latest technology, and an anticipated uptick in False Claims Act enforcement.

Thursday, Sept. 2

10 a.m.- U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco will hold a hearing on Facebook Inc's motion for summary judgment in a case accusing the social media giant of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act for collecting biometric data and creating "face templates" by applying facial recognition technology on photos uploaded by users without getting consent from non-users in the photos.

The case is Zellmer v. Facebook, Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:18-cv-01880-JD.

For the plaintiff: Albert Chang of Bottini & Bottini.

For Facebook: John Nadolenco of Mayer Brown and Michael Rhodes of Cooley.

