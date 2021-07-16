Week Ahead in Data Privacy: July 19, 2021

July 13 (Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the data privacy community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, July 20

10:30 a.m.(ET)- The U.S. House of Representatives' Energy and Commerce Committee's Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee is scheduled to hold a hearing on the rise of ransomware attacks. The hearing, titled "Stopping Digital Thieves: The Growing Threat of Ransomware," will be available to the public via a live webcast.

Wednesday, July 21

10 a.m.(ET)- The U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works will hold a hearing titled, "Addressing Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities Facing Our Nation’s Physical Infrastructure."

10:30 a.m.(ET)- The American Bar Association will hold a three-day virtual conference, the 2021 Cross-Border Institute. The conference will explore "practical solutions" to issues in cross-border discovery, privacy and cybersecurity.

1:30 p.m (ET)- A federal judge in San Francisco will hold an initial conference in a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union seeking records on federal immigration agencies' use of facial recognition surveillance technology to identify, locate and track individuals. The ACLU says the agencies ignored its request for a trove of documents, and that the public has a right to know the government is using facial recognition, particularly on social media.

Friday, July 23

12:30 p.m.(ET)- The Brookings Institution's Center for Technology Innovation will hold a 1-hour long webinar titled, "Transatlantic data flows: What's next after the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield?" The online event will explore issues of cross-border data transfers and data localization. U.S. Representative Suzan DelBene will keynote the event.

Know of an event that could be included in the Week Ahead in Data Privacy? Contact Sara Merken at sara.merken@thomsonreuters.com

