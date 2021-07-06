Week Ahead in Data Privacy: July 6, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the data privacy community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday, July 9

10 a.m.- U.S. District Judge Susan Illston in San Francisco will hear a bid for class certification by plaintiffs in a California privacy invasion case against Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC. Plaintiff Gregory Franklin is seeking certification of a California class and a sub-class of Ocwen customers whose cell phone conversations with the company were recorded by Ocwen without consent in November 2015. Ocwen opposes the motion. The case is Franklin v. OCWEN Loan Servicing LLC, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:18-cv-03333-SI. For Franklin: Abbas Kazerounian of Kazerouni Law Group. For Ocwen: Sara Markert of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner.

