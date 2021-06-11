Week Ahead in Data Privacy: June 14, 2021

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the data privacy community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, June 14

9 a.m.- U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock in Boston will oversee a bench trial in a challenge to a Massachusetts ballot initiative that aimed to expand the state's "Right to Repair" law, which would increase access to vehicle data. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation trade group sued in an attempt to block the measure, which voters approved in the November election. The case is Alliance for Automotive Innovation v. Maura Healey, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 1:20-CV-12090. For the Alliance: Laurence Schoen of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo. For Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey: Robert Toone of the Attorney General's Office.

9 a.m.- The California Privacy Protection Agency Board will hold its first public meeting. California officials in March announced the appointment of the five members to the inaugural board, chaired by Jennifer Urban from the University of California, Berkeley Law School. Attendees can join by videoconference or teleconference, according to the meeting agenda.

Tuesday, June 15

11 a.m.(PT)- Legal technology company Clio is hosting a webinar titled, "Privacy Compliance for Law Firms: Moving Beyond Confidentiality." The webinar will go over why law firm data has to conform with privacy regulations, how clients' privacy law compliance impacts firm operations, and future privacy laws that might affect firms.

12 p.m.(ET)- Morrison & Foerster is presenting a webinar titled, "What Really Happens When You Call the FBI: An Inside Look at Law Enforcement Interactions During a Breach." The FBI, Mandiant and a partner at the firm will explore the pros and cons of contacting law enforcement and what information companies generally share, among other topics.

Thursday, June 17

1:30 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco will hold a hearing on a motion for final approval of a data breach settlement that customers reached with children's apparel retailer Hanna Andersson LLC and cloud technology services provider Salesforce.com Inc. Under the proposed deal, Hanna would pay $400,000 and take corrective measures to resolve claims related to a 2019 data breach in which unauthorized third parties allegedly got their hands on Hanna customers' personal information. The court will also weigh class counsel's motion for attorneys' fees, including an award of $100,000 in fees and about $8,696 in expenses. The case is Hanna Andersson and Salesforce.com Data Breach Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-00812-EMC. For the plaintiffs: John Yanchunis of Morgan & Morgan Complex Litigation Group, M. Anderson Berry of Arnold Law Firm, and Rachele Byrd of Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz. For Hanna Andersson: Todd Hinnen of Perkins Coie. For Salesforce: Tiffany Cheung of Morrison & Foerster.

