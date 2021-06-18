Week Ahead in Data Privacy: June 21, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the data privacy community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, June 22

10 a.m.- Former Illinois employees of Top Golf USA Inc will urge U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang in Chicago to grant preliminary approval to a proposed $2.6 million settlement to resolve allegations that their former employer violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Chang will hold a hearing on the plaintiffs' motion for approval of the deal, which stems from claims that the sports entertainment company collected and disclosed employees' biometric information through its timekeeping system without following requirements of the state biometric privacy law. The case is Burlinski et al v. Top Golf USA Inc. et al, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:19-cv-06700. For the plaintiffs: Douglas Werman of Werman Salas and David Fish of The Fish Law Firm. For Top Golf USA and related entities: Anne Larson of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart.

Thursday, June 24

11:30 a.m.(ET)- The Wilson Center, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank, will hold an event featuring privacy activist Max Schrems discussing privacy rights and trans-Atlantic data flows between the United States and the European Union.

1 p.m.(CT)- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and regional partners in Dallas will host a virtual program as part of its business workshop series. The workshop will focus on trending issues in truth-in-advertising law, social media marketing, data security, business-to-business fraud and other topics.

