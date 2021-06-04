Week Ahead in Data Privacy: June 7, 2021

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the data privacy community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, June 8

10 a.m.- The U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs will hold a hearing titled, "Threats to Critical Infrastructure: Examining the Colonial Pipeline Cyber Attack." Joseph Blount, president and chief executive officer of Colonial Pipeline, will testify.

10 a.m (CT)- Greenberg Traurig will hold a 30-minute webinar on ransomware threats and steps to prepare and respond to the growing risk. The program will address new tactics, ransomware negotiations and payments and legal obligations related to information exposure, among other things.

Thursday, June 10

9 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose, California will hold a hearing on a motion to dismiss a third amended complaint that accuses Alphabet Inc's Google, The Cartoon Network Inc and several other companies of violating the privacy rights of millions of children by tracking and profiling minors on online video-sharing platform YouTube to gain advertising revenue. The companies assert in their bid to once again dismiss the case that the plaintiff's state law claims are still preempted by the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, among other reasons. The case is Hubbard et al v. Google LLC et al, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 19-cv-07016-BLF. For the plaintiffs: Jonathan Levine of Pritzker Levine and David Golub of Silver Golub and Teitell. For Google and YouTube: Edith Ramirez of Hogan Lovells.

