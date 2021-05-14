Here are some upcoming events of interest to the data privacy community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, May 17

2 p.m.(ET)- Davis Polk & Wardwell partner Robert Cohen will hold a fireside chat via webcast with Justin Herring, the executive deputy superintendent for the Cybersecurity Division of the New York Department of Financial Services. They will discuss the department's priorities in cybersecurity, enforcement trends and recent actions. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3w6rDLn

Wednesday, May 19

12 p.m.(ET)- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius will present a webinar about new state consumer privacy laws. The firm will also host another webinar the same day about cyberinsurance. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/2RRJI0A and https://bit.ly/3bmiCpj

1 p.m.(ET)- The American Bar Association is holding an online event titled, "How to Hire a Privacy Dream Team." The panel will discuss the skills, knowledge and expertise to look for in hiring privacy attorneys, as well as other considerations when looking for candidates. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3uIUYLp

Thursday, May 20

11:45 a.m.(ET)- Cleveland State University's Cleveland-Marshall College of Law is virtually hosting a two-day cybersecurity and privacy protection conference. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/33AJoWO

12 p.m.(ET)- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius will present a webinar looking at new cybersecurity guidance issued last month by the U.S. Department of Labor for plan fiduciaries, plan service providers and plan participants. The event will explore the impact of the guidance and practical steps for plan fiduciaries to consider. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3boXP4J

Know of an event that could be included in the Week Ahead in Data Privacy? Contact Sara Merken at sara.merken@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.