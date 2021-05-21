Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Legal Week Ahead in Data Privacy: May 24, 2021

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the data privacy community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, May 24

10 a.m.(ET) - A three-day virtual event, "Privacy + Security Forum," kicks off with workshops on Monday. There will be sessions on a variety of topics, including state privacy law, European Union privacy and security law, ransomware, the privacy and security agenda under the Biden Administration and the evolution of advertising technology, among others. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3fzibJw

Tuesday, May 25

12 p.m.(ET) - Squire Patton Boggs will hold a virtual event, "Colonial Pipeline Hack - Understanding cyber-attacks, supply chain breaks and data breach litigation issues." The 1-hour program will explore the cybersecurity, supply chain and litigation considerations companies should be aware of to mitigate risk from cybersecurity incidents, using the recent Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack as a case study. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3hGvfQb

Thursday, May 27

9:30 a.m. - U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco will hear Ancestry.com Inc's bid urging her to once again dismiss a case alleging the company uses and profits from photographs and personal details in its U.S. school yearbooks database without consent. The plaintiffs filed an amended complaint after Beeler dismissed the case in March, finding the plaintiffs didn't adequately allege standing and the genealogy company is immune from liability under the Communications Decency Act. The case is Callahan et al v. Ancestry.com Inc. et al, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-08437-LB. For the plaintiffs: Benjamin Osborn of Law Office of Benjamin R. Osborn and Michael Ram of Morgan & Morgan. For Ancestry: Shon Morgan of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

11 a.m.(ET) - The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation will hold a hearing session that includes bids to centralize cases in two separate litigations over data breaches. The panel will consider whether to consolidate cases against Accellion Inc and several other entities over a recent cyberattack of Accellion's file transfer product that affected a number of companies, universities and other entities that used Accellion's services. The panel will also weigh whether to pool together cases against medical group Mednax Services Inc and affiliated entities over a phishing attack that affected some Mednax business email accounts. The cases are: In re Accellion, Inc., Customer Data Security Breach Litigation, Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, No. 3002, and In re Mednax Services Inc, Customer Data Security Breach Litigation, Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, No. 2994.

Know of an event that could be included in the Week Ahead in Data Privacy? Contact Sara Merken at sara.merken@thomsonreuters.com

