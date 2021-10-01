Week Ahead in Data Privacy: Oct. 4, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the data privacy community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Oct. 4

9 a.m.- The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Portland, Oregon will hear an appeal by a group of 51 plaintiffs who are asking the court to revive their lawsuit against Porch.com Inc, its subsidiary GoSmith Inc and the companies' leadership under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act over telemarketing text messages. The appeal is of an Idaho district court's dismissal for lack of standing in interpreting that the TCPA applies to consumers and not to business numbers like cell phones used by contractors, putting the plaintiffs outside the "zone of interest" under the TCPA. The case is Chennette v. Porch.com Inc, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-35962. For the plaintiffs: James Wertheim of LawHQ. For Porch.com and GoSmith: Benjamin Shatz of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

12 p.m. (ET)- Morrison & Foerster will present a webinar titled, "Anatomy of a Ransomware Attack." Partners from the firm will discuss topics including law firm notification, how to document certain decisions and what to do if the threat actor is a sanctioned entity.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

12 p.m. (ET)- The Association for Data and Cyber Governance will host a webinar titled, "Cookies, Trackers, and Bears." Fox Rothschild partner Odia Kagan will present on topics including cookie consent enforcement and cookies in U.S. data protection.

Thursday, Oct. 7

8 a.m. (ET)- The National Association of Attorneys General is hosting a two-day conference on Oct. 7 and 8 titled, "The Surveillance Economy: How Attorneys General Protect Privacy, Safety, and Equality in the Information Age." The meeting will be in Burlington, Vermont and also offered virtually.

Friday, Oct. 8

9 a.m.- The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena will hear Quicken Loans LLC's appeal from a California district court's order denying the company's bid to compel arbitration of a Telephone Consumer Protection Act lawsuit. Quicken Loans is arguing it demonstrated the plaintiff clicked on certain website buttons and therefore agreed to the company's use terms, including an agreement to arbitrate claims. The case is Hill v. Quicken Loans LLC, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-55924. For the plaintiffs: David Hall of Hedin Hall. For Quicken Loans: William Jay of Goodwin Procter.

