Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, May 17

Deadline to submit public comments on the Environmental Protection Agency's proposed rule "Regulation of Persistent, Bioaccumulative, and Toxic Chemicals Under TSCA Section 6(h)." The rule seeks to review, pursuant to President Joe Biden's Executive Order 13990, the EPA's prior determination under President Donald Trump that five persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic chemicals meet the criteria for expedited action under the Toxic Substances Control Act. These chemicals are 2,4,6-tris(tert-butyl)phenol; decabromodiphenyl ether; phenol, isopropylated phosphate; pentachlorothiophenol; and hexachlorobutadiene.

Tuesday, May 18

2 p.m. - Crowell & Moring will host a webinar titled "The U.S. is 'Back' on Climate: What's Next?," featuring Washington D.C.-based partners Thomas Lorenzen and Amanda Shafer Berman. The speakers will discuss how President Joe Biden's climate-policy commitments may translate into regulatory, legislative and other policy impacts across different economic sectors.

Wednesday, May 19

10 a.m. - Melissa Hoffer, the acting general counsel of the Environmental Protection Agency, will give a keynote address at a gathering of the New York State Bar Association on the intersection. Hoffer will speak on the priorities and goals of the Biden administration.

Thursday, May 20

10 a.m. - The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) will hold its monthly open meeting in Washington D.C. The meeting of FERC commissioners comes as the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline by a ransomware attack prompted the commission's chairman, Richard Glick, to say that current rules that leave security of pipelines up to individual operators are "inadequate."

1:30 p.m. - Beveridge & Diamond attorneys, including principals John Cruden and Brook Detterman, will hold a webinar on what areas of the Biden administration's environmental priorities legal departments should be most concerned with. The speakers will also discuss legislation and regulations to expect in the near future.

